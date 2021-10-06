Waunakee junior forward Stepan Khamenka and senior midfielder Alex Hoppes each scored twice in an 8-0 road victory over the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team in a Badger-East Conference game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday night.
Khamenka scored in the 15th and 28th minutes, helping the Warriors (12-2-5, 6-0-1 Badger-East) pull ahead 2-0 at the break.
Hoppes scored in the 43rd and 52nd minutes as Waunakee, which is tied with DeForest for the conference lead, stayed in firm control.
“We ran into a very good Waunakee team tonight,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “They only have two losses on the season and tonight they showed us why. In the first half, we did reasonably well limiting Waunakee, a Division 1 team, to two goals. They controlled the play, but we counter attacked enough to keep them honest and our back line played well.
“Both early goals were on mistakes we made. The first goal we let a striker line up between our two center backs. You should never allow that. They played him and he just split the two backs and walked in on the keeper. The second was on a corner kick. We initially cleared the ball, but we lost our mark on top of the 18 and Khamenka made us pay for that mistake as well.
“In the second half, we just ran out of gas and desire. When they scored the fourth goal at the 52nd minute, our kids stopped competing at the level we needed to so we could be competitive.
“The bright spot tonight was that we were able to get a lot of our reserves a ton of minutes and we were able to experiment with some of them playing in positions they are not used to playing. We were also able to get our four freshmen a ton of time on the field together. They will be a big part of this team going forward.”
Fort, which had six shots on goal to the Warriors’ 12, travels to face Oregon tonight at 7 p.m. The Blackhawks are now 7-4-3 overall and 4-3-0 in conference games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.