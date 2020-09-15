WATERTOWN — Ethan Laing scored the go-ahead goal off an assist by Brendon Spurgin in the 64th minute as the Luther Prep boys soccer team beat Lakeside Lutheran 2-1 in a season-opening game and the first game at Luther Prep since 2018 for the Phoenix due to field reconstruction.
“Our hats go off to Lakeside as they played a great game for all 90 minutes,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Our team definitely has some things to clean up in practice, but a win in game one is always good as everyone seems a little extra nervous for the first 20 minutes or so of the new season.
“I’m very pleased with the effort that our guys gave. We had a lot of guys playing new positions today, and they performed admirably.”
Lakeside junior Kyle Main scored on a penalty kick in the 8th minute, but Luther Prep senior midfielder Owen Ernest had the equalizer nine minutes later with a header on a cross kick from senior defender Nate Schwartz.
On the go-ahead goal, Spurgin, a junior midfielder, weaved through traffic to create a one-on-one chance with Warrior senior keeper Ryan Punzel. Spurgin dished to Laing, also a junior midfielder, and he connected with an open net for the winner.
“A damp and choppy field made for slippery conditions for both teams,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “After we came out with energy and notched a goal from a Kyle Main penalty kick, Luther Prep steadily controlled the ball possession for most of the game. Despite some promising counter attacks, we were never quite able to keep control in the attacking third long enough for a quality look. We are looking to bounce back next week during a long stretch of four games.”
Luther Prep junior keeper Jackson Heiman had eight saves while Punzel made four stops.
Tuesday marked the first day local teams competed in boys soccer and volleyball.
LUTHER PREP 2, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside Lutheran 1 0 — 1
Luther Prep 1 1 — 2
LL — Main (PK), 7:41
LPS — Ernest (Schwartz), 16:23
LPS — Laing (Spurgin), 63:42.
Saves — LL (Punzel) 4, LPS (Heiman) 8.
Shots on goal — LL 7, LPS 8.
