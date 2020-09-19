WATERTOWN — While Watertown is the bigger school, Lake Mills has been the bigger boys soccer program in recent years.
The Goslings were coming off a three-win season a year ago, while the L-Cats capped off an historic campaign with their first-ever state tournament appearance.
The gap between the two has since closed, something Watertown was eager to prove.
Freshman forward Owen Backus scored two goals and added an assist, while Jacob Narkis netted what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 76-minute mark as Watertown defeated Lake Mills 4-3 on Saturday night at Landsverk Field.
Watertown (1-1-1) scored twice in the first 24 minutes and never trailed. Lake Mills (0-1) rallied to within a goal three times, but never pulled even.
Watertown earned a free kick in the second minute. Senior Ethan Kratzer dropped it in front of goal for Backus to knock in. At 24 minutes, Backus got an assist of his own when he took a corner and sent it in to sophomore Eli Sloan, who headed it in.
Lake Mills responded with good pressure after giving up the second goal and finally got on the board with 16 seconds left in the half when Drew Stoddard pounced on a loose ball in the box and slotted it to the far post. Sophomore keeper Roberto, Ortega, Jr. made four quality saves in the first half, including a diving stop to his right after the L-Cats lofted a cross into the box to set up a bullet from close range. He got a hand on a high shot from distance for a tap out in the closing seconds, but no defenders were home on the back side where Stoddard was waiting.
Early in the second half at 48 minutes, Backus netted his second goal off a perfectly timed through ball from Narkis. Wilke scored his free kick goal at 56 minutes.
Senior defender Kolten Blome came up with a clutch goal line clearance in the 74th minute after the ball pinged around and sat dead in front of Watertown’s goal.
Two minutes after that scare, Narkis got a nice left foot goal in the 76th minute to put Watertown up 4-2. Wilke converted the penalty kick with just over one minute left in regulation, but Watertown held on from there for the win. Second half keeper Eli Piasecki made three saves for the Goslings. Lake Mills keeper Sam Wolfe finished with four saves. Watertown outshot Lake Mills 12-5.
Lake Mills entered its season opener with only one scrimmage and six practices under its belt.
“We’ve got a relatively young team,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Tony Cooke said. “We have a couple freshmen playing for us. I think we looked pretty good, all things considered. Watertown’s got a good team out there. They play aggressively, which we like to do, too. It would have been nice to get those first couple of goals back. It’s rough to get on the back foot in the first few minutes, but we don’t get down on ourselves and I think that showed tonight. We definitely don’t give up, which is really great to see.
“It’s early in the season. We were kind of late to start rolling last year and did just fine. With whatever season, we can get this year, that’s our hope, too. If we can just keep building on this, we’ll take that tonight. This was a good warm up match for us.
“They definitely marked John pretty quickly. It was good to see John get one off of the direct kick and a penalty kick, too It would have been nice to see him get one from the flow of the game play, but that’s all right. We’ll take them where we can get them. He’s a senior this year, he was all-state honorable mention last year. I think he was in the top ten in goals last year. He’s obviously a huge part of our attack and he’s the personality of our team, too.”
WATERTOWN 4, LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 1 2 — 3
Watertown 2 2 — 4
First half — W: Backus (Kratzer), 2:00; W: Sloan (Backus), 24:00; LM: Stoddard, 44:00
Second half — W: Backus (Narkis), 48:00; LM: Wilke, 56:00; W: Narkis, 76:00; LM: Wilke, 89:00
Saves — LM (Wolff) 2, W (Ortega) 4
