ELKHORN — Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team defeated host Elkhorn 89-80 in a nonconference dual on Thursday.

The Blackhawks’ 200-meter freestyle relay of Kade Eske, Dan Krapfl, Charlie Schenck and Ethan Larson won in 1 minute, 55.42 seconds. The same quartet also won the 400 free relay (4:18.87).

Larson won the 50 free in :28.12 and took second in 100 fly in 1:12.27.

Krapfl claimed the 100 free in 1:01.88.

Schenck took second in both the 200 free in 2:17.84 and 400 free (5:05.96). Peyton Godfrey was second in 100 back in 1:19.07. Logan Recob placed second in the 100 breast in 1:29.13.

