Fort Atkinson's boys swim team defeated Watertown 87-82 in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks won four individual events and a relay in their first competition of 2022.
Junior Ethan Larson won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.06 seconds.
Junior Dan Krapfl won the 200 IM in 2:29.48 and the 100 free (:56.63).
Senior Logan Recob won the 100 breast in 1:14.20.
The team's 200 free relay of Recob, Larson and Krapfl and Merrick Dabel won in 1:45.20.
"It was great to get back into the competition mindset after a very long winter break without a meet," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "Luckily we were able to squeak out a win as well. We were down a few of our top varsity guys tonight but that didn't stop the boys from competing. With 26 individual swims overall, 22 of them were season bests with several of them also being lifetime bests.
"We were led by Dan Krapfl, who was able to earn individual victories in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. Next was Ethan Larson who took over the 200 freestyle duties tonight and was able to earn a victory with a 2:06.06. Next on the individual side of things was Logan Recob, who was able to earn us a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a season best of 1:14.20. On the relay side of things Merrick Dabel joined Krapfl, Recob and Larson for a victory in the 200 freestyle relay."
Fort hosts DeForest on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.