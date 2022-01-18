TOP: Fort Atkinson junior Ethan Larson swims the final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay in a Badger Conference dual against DeForest at FAHS on Tuesday. The Blackhawks won the race in 3 minutes, 50.14 seconds and the dual, 89-78. ABOVE: Fort Atkinson junior Brogan Calvillo competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during a Badger Conference dual against DeForest at FAHS on Tuesday. Calvillo finished second in 1 minute, 22.58 seconds and the Blackhawks won the dual, 89-78.
Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team beat DeForest 89-78 in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Senior Night Tuesday.
The Blackhawks won four events and only had a one-point advantage heading into the final event — the 400-yard freestyle relay — and finished 1-2 to earn the victory. Juniors Kade Eske, Charlie Schenck, Dan Krapfl and Ethan Larson won the 400 free relay in 3 minutes, 50.14 seconds. Freshman Payton Godfrey, sophomores Evan Zachgo and Hayden Kincaid and junior Jack Jonas finished second in 4:09.32.
Schenck won the 200 free in 2:02.90 and the 500 free (5:45.32).
Krapfl won the 100 free in :56.26 and was second in the 200 free (2:07.15).
Jonas placed second in the 200 IM in 2:44.62, Larson was second in the 100 fly in 1:02.86, Eske was second in the 100 free in :59.32, Godfrey was second in the 100 back in 1:09.56 and junior Brogan Calvillo was second in the 100 breast in 1:22.58.
“We had a fantastic night in the water and we needed it tonight to get the win,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. “We had several boys who couldn’t compete tonight, but the team really stepped up overall to get this win.
“We were led by Charlie Schenck, who was able to win the 200 and 500 freestyle and Daniel Krapfl, who was able to touch the wall first in the 100 freestyle. Schenck and Krapfl were then joined by Kade Eske and Ethan Larson who were able to give us a season-best time in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.14.”
The Blackhawks face Elkhorn on the road on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
