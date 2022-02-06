STOUGHTON -- Fort Atkinson's boys swim team placed sixth with 223 points at Saturday's Badger East Conference tournament at Stoughton High School.
The Blackhawks had a pair of fourth-place finishes in relays to highlight the meet. Freshman Payton Godfrey, juniors Kade Eske and Ethan Larson and senior Logan Recob took fourth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 51.65 seconds. Fort's 400 free relay of juniors Charlie Schenck and Dan Krapfl, Eske and Larson finished fourth (3:45.51).
Godfrey was sixth in the 100 back in 1:04.52. Schenck took seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:44.53 and was eighth in the 200 free (2:02.84). Recob was eighth in the 100 breast in 1:12.11. Larson took eighth in the 50 free in :24.88.
"In the meet we came in at sixth overall but taking conference records into account, we finished fifth which is right where I though we would finish," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "We swam great overall as well. Our biggest time drop of the day came from Spencer Wermiling, who was able to drop 48 seconds in his 500 freestyle (6:47.28).
"On the varsity side of things, we were led by Ethan Larson, who competed in the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Our top finish of day came in the relay side of things. Both our medley relay of Peyton Godfrey, Logan Recob, Larson and Kade Eske were able to earn a fourth place finish. We were also able to get a fourth in the 400 freestyle with Eske, Dan Krapfl, Charlie Schenck and Larson.
"I saw a lot of promising thing from our guys who were tapered for today, which is a really promising sign for our sectional meet next weekend."
The Blackhawks compete in a WIAA Division 1 sectional hosted by Baraboo this Saturday.
Team scores: Monona Grove 516, Waunakee 377, Stoughton 345, Milton 267.5, Watertown 241, Fort Atkinson 223, DeForest 182.5
