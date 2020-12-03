Sophomore Ethan Larson recorded two runner-up finishes in individual events during the Fort Atkinson boys swim team’s season-opening defeat to Watertown, 91-68, Thursday at Fort Atkinson High School.

“Overall I was very happy with the way we completed tonight,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “We swam hard, however swimming hard isn’t going to get you a win. We were able to figure out our strengths and weaknesses and what we have to do to get better. Watertown has a very solid team all around and we were missing a few kids in some key events. I was very proud of our freshmen and rookies who competed in their first meet as well.”

Larson finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 17.77 seconds and also clocked in as the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.45.

Watertown’s Jack Heier, Nathan Williams and Zach Jaworski led the Goslings with two first-place individual finishes each for a total of six first-place finishes.

The Blackhawks had second-place finishes from sophomore Kade Eske in the 200-yard individual medley (2:56.12), junior Logan Recob in the 50-yard freestyle (26.53), sophomore Josh Larson in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.55) and senior Brandon Yang in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.74).

Sophomores Charlie Schenck and Dan Krapfl teamed up with Yang and Recob in the 200-yard medley relay — the first event of the night — to place second with a time of 2:06.34. Fort Atkinson had two other relays place second on Thursday: Josh Larson, Ethan Larson, Recob and Krapfl in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.21) and Schenck, Yang, Josh Larson and Ethan Larson in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:14.97).

