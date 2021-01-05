WATERTOWN — Senior Noah Frame picked up Fort Atkinson’s lone first-place finish as the Blackhawks lost to Watertown, 89-80, in a Badger South Conference boys swim dual Tuesday in Watertown.

Frame clocked in at 2 minutes, 28.7 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley, good for the top time. Fort Atkinson swimmers finished as runner-ups in 11 events on Tuesday.

“We swam extremely well, dropping a lot of time in every single event,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “Out of 42 individual swims we had a total of 32 season best with some of them being life time bests.”

Load comments