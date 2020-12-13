JANESVILLE — A single point is all that separated Jefferson/Cambridge and Janesville Parker, as the EagleJays fell to the Vikings, 74-73, in a non-conference season opener Friday at Janesville Parker High School.
Jefferson/Cambridge started out the dual with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Nathan Thorp, Trevor Leto, Stone Farruggio and Sawyer Thorp teamed up for the top time of 1 minute, 57.14 seconds.
The EagleJays flexed their relay skills again in the 500-yard freestyle relay. This time it was Farruggio, Sawyer Thorp, Roman Leto and Trevor Leto teaming up for a first-place finish in the event with a time of 1:41.19.
Farruggio earned Jefferson/Cambridge's lone individual first-place finish. Farruggio clocked in with the top time in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.10.
