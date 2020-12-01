Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks swam to a 3-4 record in the regular season and ended up taking seventh at the Badger South Conference meet. Fort Atkinson was unable to advance anyone to the WIAA Division 2 state meet after an 11th-place finish at sectionals.
Coach’s resume: Evan Hill enters his sixth season with the Blackhawk boys.
Top returners: Senior Noah Frame returns to Fort Atkinson, along with junior Logan Recob — who has been a strong sprinter for the Blackhawks the last two seasons.
Fort Atkinson also brings back a solid group of underclassmen, including sophomore Dan Krapfl, Kade Eske, Josh Larson, Ethan Larson and Brandon Haas.
“They all had very strong freshmen seasons last year and I am quite excited to see what they can do this season,” Hill said.
Departing players: Fort Atkinson only lost two seniors to graduation in Eddie Cervantes and Greyson Gottschalk. Hill described both as terrific leaders and strong centerpieces of last year’s lineup.
“Greyson was our top racer in the IM (individual medley) and breaststroke and was a very talented swimmer that I could plug anywhere into the lineup,” Hill said. “Eddie was a great teammate and mentor to the younger guys showing them that hard work pays off.”
Season thoughts: “With everything going on today it is kind of nice to have some sense of normality,” Hill said. “The boys are very excited to get back into the water. Even without things like invitationals this season, I cannot wait to get back to work.”
Jefferson/Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The EagleJays placed ninth at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet, but could not advance any swimmers to the state meet. Jefferson/Cambridge finished fourth at the Southern Lakes Conference meet in 2019-2020.
Coach’s resume: Alyssa Hotter and Maddie Volk will co-head coach the EagleJays this season.
Top returners: Junior Trevor Leto had Jefferson/Cambridge’s top-finish at the sectional meet last season with a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Senior Stone Farruggio was routinely one of the EagleJays’ top contributors last year as a junior.
Departing players: Dane Jensen and Matthew Thoma were two nightly contributors for Jefferson/Cambridge last season that will need to be replaced this year.
Season outlook: The EagleJays will look to improve on their ninth-place finish at sectionals last season and will likely have better individual showings at the meet than the team did last year.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: Jack Mayer was the lone representative for the Whippets at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season. Mayer set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle and earned a pair of top-seven finishes. The Whippets placed eighth last season at their sectional meet and sixth at the Southern Lakes Conference meet.
Coach’s resume: After helping the girls team to a successful campaign in the fall, Gina Foucault will once again help guide the boys this winter.
Top returners: After Mayer, senior Devin Bazeley had the Whippets’ best finishes last season as a junior at the conference at sectional meets. Bazeley placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley last season at sectionals.
Departing players: Mayer is easily Whitewater’s biggest loss from last year’s team. The now-collegiate track athlete was a state-quality swimmer that the Whippets likely won’t replace this season.
Season outlook: Whippet swimmers have traditionally been at their best toward the end of the season when it matters the most. Look for that trend to keep going this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.