Junior Logan Recob finished first in the 50-yard freestyle as the Fort Atkinson boys swim team lost to Baraboo, 93-74, in a non-conference dual Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“Again another tough night for us in the pool against a very strong Baraboo team,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “However, we swam much better then last Thursday night against Watertown and thats all I can ask for from the boys.”
Recob timed in at 26.17 seconds in the 50 freestyle, good for a first-place finish. Sophomore teammate Josh Larson was the runner-up in the event with a time of 26.31.
The Blackhawks had three other individual runner-up finishes on the night: Sophomore Ethan Larson in the 100-yard freestyle (59.97), sophomore Charlie Schenck in the 500-yard freestyle (6:27.73) and senior Brandon Yang in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.87).
Fort Atkinson finished second in three relays against the Thunderbirds, with the closest to a first-place finish coming in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Josh Larson, Ethan Larson, Recob and sophomore Dan Krapfl were the runners-up with a time of 1:47.22. First-place time was set at 1:40.40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.