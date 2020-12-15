Fort Atkinson’s 200-yard freestyle relay team took first as the Blackhawk boys swim team lost to Janesville Parker, 94-75, in a non-conference meet Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
It was the relay team of sophomores Josh Larson, Ethan Larson, Dan Krapfl and junior Logan Recob that took finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 47.10 seconds.
The group gave Fort Atkinson its lone first-place finish of the night.
JANESVILLE PARKER 94, FORT ATKINSON 75
200 medley relay — Parker (Zack Payne, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf, Connor Rogula), 1:54.59, Fort 2:10.31. 200 free — Payne 2:06.10, 2. Ethan Larson (FA), 2:12.48. 200 IM — Rahlf 2:15.79, 2. Noah Frame (FA), 2:33.96. 50 free — Rogula 26.12, 2. Logan Recob (F) 26.70. 100 fly — Jackson Ryan (P), 1:04.88, 2. Payne 1:04.98. 100 free — Hunter Kredowski (P) 1:00.33, 2. Recob 1:01.94, 3. Alex Amacher (P) 1:03.92. 500 free — Rowley 5:31.18, 2. Rogula 6:04.78, 3. Ryan 6:21.45. 200 free relay — Fort (Josh Larson, Ethan Larson, Dan Krapfl, Recob), 1:47.10, 2. Parker 1:55.92. 100 back — Rahlf 1:02.79, 2. Kredowski 1:09.89. 100 breaststroke — Rowley 1:07.61, 2. Amacher 1:24.88. 400 free relay — Parker (Payne, Rahlf, Rogula, Rowley), 3:42.71, 2. Fort 4:05.97
Elkhorn 113, Whitewater 51
200 medley relay — Elkhorn (Tyler Bestland, Jake Dahlgren, Dylan Brandt, Jeffrey Meersman), 1:55.73, Whitewater 2:04.21. 200 free — Devin Bazeley (W) 1:55.93. 200 IM — Dahlgren 2:25.18, 2. Antonio Aranda (W) 2:43.39. 50 free — Meersman 24.45. 100 fly — Bestland 1:05.71, 2. Aranda 1:12.89. 100 free — Meersman 56.19. 500 free — Bazeley 5:31.83. 200 free relay —Elkhorn (RJ Moos, Jake Mnuk, Dahlgren, Mark Ambrose), 1:49.55. 100 back — Bestland 1:04.13. 100 breaststroke — Dahlgren 1:15.43. 400 free relay —Elkhorn (Meersman, Moos, Bestland, Ambrose), 3:56.14, Whitewater 4:13.95
