Fort Atkinson junior Ethan Larson competes in the 100-yard butterfly during Tuesday’s Badger Conference dual against Monona Grove at FAHS. Larson took second in the event with a lifetime best time of 1:01.17.
Fort Atkinson junior Charlie Schenck competes in the 500-yard freestyle during a Badger Conference dual against Monona Grove at FAHS on Tuesday. Schenck placed third in the event with a season-best time of 5:56.19.
Fort Atkinson junior Ethan Larson competes in the 100-yard butterfly during Tuesday’s Badger Conference dual against Monona Grove at FAHS. Larson took second in the event with a lifetime best time of 1:01.17.
Fort Atkinson junior Charlie Schenck competes in the 500-yard freestyle during a Badger Conference dual against Monona Grove at FAHS on Tuesday. Schenck placed third in the event with a season-best time of 5:56.19.
Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team fell to visiting Monona Grove, 119-51, in a Badger Conference dual on Tuesday.
Blackhawk junior Ethan Larson finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 1.17 seconds and was third in the 50 free (:25.04).
Junior Daniel Krapfl took second in the 100 free (:57.81). Junior Charlie Schenck took third in the 200 free (2:08.23) and placed third in the 500 free (5:56.19).
Fort’s 200 free relay of senior Logan Recob, junior Kade Eske, Larson and Schenck swam a season-best time of 1:43.86, placing second. The 400 free relay of freshman Payton Godfrey, sophomore Trent Flores, Krapfl and Schenck took second in 3:59.39.
“Overall, we had a very good meet,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. “Out of 39 individual swims, we had 29 season-bests, which even included a few lifetime bests. We had a very challenging Monday morning practice, so for us to have that many season bests I was very happy with it.
“Leading the way was Ethan Larson, who had a season best in the 50 Free and followed it up with a lifetime best in the 100 butterfly. Next up was Charlie Schenck, who continues to prove that the distance events are his place to shine, going a season best in the 500 freestyle.
“Finally, Daniel Krapfl continues to drop lots of time as he had a season best in both the 200 free and 100 free. On the relay side of things, our quad of Logan Recob, Kade Eske, Schenck and Larson were able to gain a season best for us in the 200 freestyle relay. Finally, our 200 medley relay of Peyton Godfrey, Recob, Larson, and Eske were able to drop more time from our meet last Saturday in Milton to get yet another season best.”
The Blackhawks host an invitational on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.