JEFFERSON -- Whitewater knocked off host Jefferson/Cambridge 82-71 in a Southern Lakes Conference boys swim dual on Tuesday.
The Whippets won seven events, compared to five for the EagleJays.
Whitewater senior Tyler Arnett won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 5 seconds and claimed the 500 freestyle (5:32).
Sophomore Jack Hefty added victories in the 200 IM (2:27) and the 100 backstroke (1:15).
Freshman Cruz Aranda won the 100 butterfly (1:09) and sophomore Miles Nickelsburg won the 100 backstroke (1:16).
The 400 free relay of Aranda, Nickelsburg, Hefty and Arnett won in 1:15.
For J/C, the 200-yard medley relay of juniors Brady Gehring and Perry Thompson, sophomore Willem Reese and senior Roman Leto won in 1 minute, 58 seconds. The 200 free relay of junior Jon Ellifson, Gehring, Reese and Leto won in 1:45.
Leto won the 50 freestyle (:23.75) and the 100 freestyle (:58.22), capping a four-win night.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team took eighth at the Eagle Jay Invitational on Saturday at JHS.
The EagleJays scored 116 points.
Roman Leto led Jefferson/Cambridge with a first place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.85 and a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle in 53.59.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Jon Ellifson, Willem Reese, Brady Gehring and Leto placed third in 1:41.92. Gehring was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:05.30. Perry Thompson was ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.59.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 358, Burlington 341.50, Stoughton 341.50, Fort Atkinson 288.50, Watertown 195, Milwaukee King 190, Elkhorn 180, Jefferson/Cambridge 116, Wayland-Beaver Dam 81, Bradford 65, Delavan-Darien 53, Edgerton 6
