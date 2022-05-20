Blackhawks 8th at conference meet

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team placed eighth at Friday's Badger East Conference meet contested at Rock River Park.

At No. 1 singles, Fort freshman Ayden Dale lost to eventual champion Tyler Nelson, a senior from Waunakee, 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round.

At No. 2 singles, Fort sophomore Cameron Bethard lost to eventual runner up Caden Collins, a senior from Waunakee, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

At No. 3 singles, Fort sophomore Caleb Fast fell to Monona Grove freshman AJ Nelson 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

At No. 4 singles, Fort senior Aiden Frey fell to eventual runner up Jackson Barta, a senior from Watertown, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

At No. 1 doubles, Fort seniors Andrew Meacham and Spencer Whitcomb lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to Milton juniors Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw, who went on to win the flight.

At No. 2 doubles, Fort sophomores Will Lemke and Calvin Tamblyn lost to the top-seeded Waunakee duo of junior Aiden Schmalz and senior Joey Dettor 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

The Blackhawks compete at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional hosted by Big Foot High School on Monday.

Tournament team scores: Waunakee 32, Monona Grove 25, Watertown 22, Milton 15, DeForest 7, Beaver Dam 2, Stoughton 2, Fort Atkinson 0.

Final conference standings: 1, Waunakee; 2 (tie), Watertown and Monona Grove; 4, Milton; 5, DeForest; 6, Beaver Dam; 7, Stoughton; 8, Fort Atkinson.

Load comments