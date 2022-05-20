BOYS TENNIS Boys tennis: Blackhawks 8th at Badger East meet May 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team placed eighth at Friday's Badger East Conference meet contested at Rock River Park.At No. 1 singles, Fort freshman Ayden Dale lost to eventual champion Tyler Nelson, a senior from Waunakee, 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round.At No. 2 singles, Fort sophomore Cameron Bethard lost to eventual runner up Caden Collins, a senior from Waunakee, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.At No. 3 singles, Fort sophomore Caleb Fast fell to Monona Grove freshman AJ Nelson 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.At No. 4 singles, Fort senior Aiden Frey fell to eventual runner up Jackson Barta, a senior from Watertown, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.At No. 1 doubles, Fort seniors Andrew Meacham and Spencer Whitcomb lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to Milton juniors Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw, who went on to win the flight.At No. 2 doubles, Fort sophomores Will Lemke and Calvin Tamblyn lost to the top-seeded Waunakee duo of junior Aiden Schmalz and senior Joey Dettor 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.The Blackhawks compete at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional hosted by Big Foot High School on Monday.Tournament team scores: Waunakee 32, Monona Grove 25, Watertown 22, Milton 15, DeForest 7, Beaver Dam 2, Stoughton 2, Fort Atkinson 0.Final conference standings: 1, Waunakee; 2 (tie), Watertown and Monona Grove; 4, Milton; 5, DeForest; 6, Beaver Dam; 7, Stoughton; 8, Fort Atkinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
