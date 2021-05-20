Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen picked up the lone Fort Atkinson win during a Badger South boys tennis dual against Oregon Thursday in Fort Atkinson.
The Panthers topped the Blackhawks by a score of 6-1.
Fenner and Jensen took care of business at No. 1 doubles, winning in two sets at 6-2, 7-5. Eli Schweiger and Jimmy Keelty lost a close on at No. 2 doubles match, falling in three sets 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Kevin Montoya won the first set at No. 3 singles, but eventually was defeated by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Baptiste Billard won eight games at No. 1 singles, but lost 6-4, 6-4.
