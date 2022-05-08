The Fort Atkinson boys tennis team fell to Beaver Dam 6-1 in a Badger-East dual at Rock River Park on Friday.

Caleb Fast defeated Evan Stearns 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 at the No. 3 singles flight for the Blackhawks’ lone point.

The Golden Beavers earned five straight-set victories and earned a win by default at No. 3 doubles versus Fort, which travel to face Monona Grove today at 4:15 p.m.

BEAVER DAM 6, FORT ATKINSON 1

Singles:

No. 1 — Colin Fister, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 — Myles Nampel, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 — CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Evan Stearns, BEAVER DAM HIGH, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

No. 4 — Christopher Braker, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1 — Brandon Freber, BEAVER DAM HIGH — Quentin Schroeder, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 — Cougar Hoffner, BEAVER DAM HIGH — Riley Doyle, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 — Damen Seremet, BEAVER DAM HIGH — Alex Wittnebel, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0

