Boys tennis: Monroe defeats Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in Badger Challenge nateg Apr 11, 2023

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Cameron Bethard hits a forehand return during his No. 2 singles match versus Monroe in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday. Nate Gilbert

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Emmet Fettig hits a forehand return during his No. 1 singles match versus Monroe in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday. Nate Gilbert

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Caleb Fast hits a forehand return during his No. 3 singles match versus Monroe in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday. Nate Gilbert

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Ayden Dale hits a forehand return during his No. 4 singles match versus Monroe in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday. Nate Gilbert

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team fell to Monroe 7-0 in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday.The Cheesemakers won the top three singles flights and the three doubles flights in straight sets.The Blackhawks' Ayden Dale, No. 4 singles, could not fend off Clayton Waski and lost 7-6 (2), 7-5.The Blackhawks compete in a quadrangular at Delavan-Darien on Friday.

MONROE 7, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0

Singles
No. 1 — Matthew Setterstrom, MONROE def. EMMET FETTIG, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 — Wes Saunders, MONROE def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 — Gavin Eckerman, MONROE def. CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 4 — Clayton Waski, MONROE def. AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 7-6 (2), 7-5 , --- ;

Doubles
No. 1 — Max Petitjean, MONROE — Ryan Mathiason, MONROE def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 — Mitchell Ferguson, MONROE — Carsen Bartholf, MONROE def. BRENT LIVIERI, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — LANGDON ESKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 — Brandon Bassett, MONROE — Louis Armstrong, MONROE def. JAKE ERSTAD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — CONNER TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
