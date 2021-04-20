2019 recap: The Fort Atkinson boys tennis team finished 5-13 overall, taking sixth place at subsectionals. The Blackhawks ended the year by tying for 13th place at sectionals.
Coach’s resume: Michael DeRubeis will be in his 20th season coaching Fort Atkinson in 2021.
Top returners: Jackson Fenner and Eli Schweiger have been doubles partners the last three seasons.
“He’s (Fenner) an all-around player,” DeRubeis said. “He’s very athletic, can play singles or doubles.”
DeRubeis called Schweiger a doubles specialist for the Blackhawks.
Jimmy Keelty also returns as a three-year varsity player at doubles.
“Jimmy is quick with good hands and good court awareness,” DeRubeis said.
Jordan Jensen and Logan Hamele are also some names to watch for Fort Atkinson this season.
“Jordan has a big serve and forehand that can set him up to win some easy points,” DeRubeis said.
“Logan is a consistent player who is very mentally tough. He works hard to get better and is a very smart player on the court.”
Departing players: The Blackhawks have lost no players from the 2019 campaign.
“I feel foreign exchange student Baptiste Billard will have a good opportunity to crack the singles lineup and the sky’s the limit based on his ability,” DeRubeis said.
Season thoughts: “I feel this is a new season with a nice core of players,” DeRubeis said. “There are 10 varsity spots available. I feel everyone has an opportunity to challenge and earn the spots. It will be interesting to see who fills the four singles spots and who fills the six doubles spots. Players that could fill these sports are Aiden Frey, Aidan McDonough, Kevin Montoya, Henry Olmos and Brandon Yang. We have a lot of new faces this year and we will see their potential once the season starts. We are looking forward to a fun and productive season.”
Jefferson
2019 recap: The Eagles finished eighth at the Rock Valley Conference tournament. Jefferson was unable to advance anyone to postseason play.
Coach’s resume: Russel Wellenstein will be coaching for his fourth season in 2021.
Top returners: Vinny Bonofiglio, Brody Pogantsch, Gavin Toth and Zephyr Marek look to lead the Eagles this season.
“They all bring varsity experience and some great positive leadership,” Wellenstein said.
Departing players: Jefferson losses all of its singles’ lineup and half of its doubles’ players.
“We have some young players who are going to have to learn fast,” Wellenstein said.
Season thoughts: “I am very excited about the group of young men we have on the team this season,” Wellenstein said. “We are going to work hard and improve every week. If the guys are able to meet those expectations it will be a fun season.”
Whitewater
2019 recap: The Whippets went 10-6 in regular season duals. Whitewater advanced one player, Slate Spear, to the sectional meet. It was a seventh-place finish at the Rock Valley Conference meet for the Whippets.
Coach’s resume: Baron West — also in his first season with the girls team — takes over for the boys.
Top returners: Ramon Wence went 14-9 in 2019, while Shane Kinson won five matches two seasons ago.
Departing players: Of the 10 starting players from the 2019 team, eight have graduated.
Season thoughts: “We have experienced upperclassmen made up of one senior and 11 juniors playing boys tennis this year,” West said. “After missing last year, they couldn’t be more ready to go out and play again.”
