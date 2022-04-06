Fort AtkinsonCoach’s resume: Michael DeRubeis enters his 21st season.
Top returners: Jordan Jensen and Aiden Frey will be the team’s captains this year. Also returning are Cameron Bethard and Calvin Tamblyn.
New additions to the team this year are seniors Spencer Whitcomb and Andrew Meacham along with sophomores Caleb Fast, William Lemke and Ayden Dale.
Departing players: Fort graduated its entire singles lineup of Baptise Billard, Kevin Montoya, Henry Olmos and Logan Hamele. Jackson Fenner (No. 1 doubles) along with Jimmy Keelty and Eli Schweiger (No. 2 doubles) and Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez (No. 3 doubles) also graduated. In total, the Blackhawks lost 12 seniors — 75 percent of their program from 2021.
Season thoughts: “We are a smaller group this year that is ready to get started,” DeRubeis said. “We have been working hard in practices and are seeing growth and development in each practice.
“I am looking to add some additional guys so we can round out the lineup at some point this season. We are in a rebuild and need to find the athletes that are not in a sport currently and try to get them out for the team and give it a try.”
Conference race: DeRubeis envisions Waunakee, Monona Grove and Watertown as top contenders in the Badger East Conference, also noting Beaver Dam and Stoughton should be in the mix.
JeffersonCoach’s resume: Lucas Zastrow, who is currently a student teacher from UW-Whitewater, enters his first season.
Top returners: Seniors Zephyr Marek, Tobias Weisensel and Jacob Jurcek return. Zastrow anticipates those three players being leaders and is confident in their abilities from having seen them play the last several weeks.
Season thoughts: “We have good team chemistry and are looking forward to what the season holds,” Zastrow said. “People do not expect big things from Jefferson tennis, but I think they will be surprised the further we get into the season.
Conference race: “Though shorthanded, the guys that are playing can hang around in the conference,” Zastrow explained. “Even if the guys lose, I can say that they battled. We are going to have to look out for teams like East Troy that are consistently at the top of the conference for tennis, but the guys will go down swinging.”
WhitewaterCoach’s resume: Baron West will coach the Whippets for the second season.
Top returners: Jon Chan (No. 1 singles) and Elijah Grall (No. 2 singles) are the team’s captains.
Departing players: No. 4 singles player Reilly Aschenbrenner graduated.
Season thoughts: “This team has experience and athleticism,” West said. “Seven of the varsity players were on the varsity team a year ago. Over half the team consists of two and three sport athletes.”
Conference race: West expects the Whippets to competitive in conference play as their depth from a season ago has improved.
