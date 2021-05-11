The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team swept singles play to earn a 4-3 Badger South Conference dual win over visiting Milton Tuesday at Rock River Park.

“Singles played really well today,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael DeRubeis said. “They did quite well, handled their business out on the court.”

At No. 1 singles flight, Baptiste Billard earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Kevin Montoya won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for the Blackhawks.

Logan Hamele (6-1, 6-2) and Cameron Bethard (6-0, 6-2) earned singles victories at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen lost 7-5, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles action.

Fort Atkinson moved to 2-0 with the victory.

“I was pleased with how the kids played today,” DeRubeis said. “We squeaked out a 4-3 win. I’m happy with the guys.”

Edgerton 4, Jefferson 3

JEFFERSON — The Eagles won three singles flight, but fell to Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference boys tennis dual Monday in Jefferson.

Vinny Bonofiglo earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory for Jefferson at the No. 2 singles flight. Zephyr Marek won a No. 3 singles match with a score of 7-6 (2), 6-2. At the No. 4 singles spot, Aidan Turner recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Jefferson lost the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches and had to forfeit at No. 3 doubles.

