JEFFERSON — The Whippets swept doubles’ action to earn a 5-2 Rock Valley boys tennis victory Wednesday over host Jefferson.

At the top doubles’ flight, Whitewater’s Ramon Wence and Connor Stevenson topped Jefferson’s Jacob Jureck and Tobias Weisensel, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Whippet pair of Nick Wilson and Sebastian Cuellar earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Adam Huebel and Aidan Turner. Hector Rodriguez and Johan Perez collected a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles for Whitewater.

The Eagles won two of four singles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Patrick Traver topped Whitewater’s Arno Crowley by a score of 6-3, 6-1. Jefferson’s Vinny Bonofiglo beat Whitewater Elijah Grall at No. 2 singles 7-5, 7-5.

The Whippets won the No. 3 and No. 4 matches.

Shane Kinson won in two sets over Zephyr Marek with a 6-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory. Reilly Aschenbrener topped Matthew Buchholz at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-3.

