MIDDLETON — The Cardinals took care of Fort Atkinson in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11, in a Big Eight Conference boys volleyball game Monday at Middleton High School.

Travis Skyes led the Blackhawks (1-3, 0-3 B8) will six kills, while Alex Block ended with a team-high three blocks. Jackson Fenner finished with three aces and Aidan McDonough collected 11 assists.

