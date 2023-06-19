Fort Atkinson shortstop Isaac Heederik fires to first base to finish off a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play during the third inning of Sunday’s Home Talent League baseball game versus Cambridge at Jones Park. The Generals won 4-1.
Fort Atkinson Generals pitcher Branden Zastrow delivers during Sunday's Home Talent League baseball game versus Cambridge at Jones Park. Zastrow pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the decision and tripled in the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning of Fort's 4-1 victory.
Leadoff man Branden Zastrow tripled in the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and pitched 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball to earn the decision as the Fort Atkinson Generals capped Baseball Fest by beating the Cambridge Blues 4-1 in Home Talent League baseball on Sunday afternoon.
Zastrow, hitless in his first four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts, dug in with two away and the bases loaded in a 1-1 game. He greeted Blues reliever Carter Lund with a line-shot triple to center, which cleared the bases and provided a real shot in the arm for the Generals (4-1, 3-1 in division games).
