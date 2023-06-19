Leadoff man Branden Zastrow tripled in the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and pitched 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball to earn the decision as the Fort Atkinson Generals capped Baseball Fest by beating the Cambridge Blues 4-1 in Home Talent League baseball on Sunday afternoon.

Zastrow, hitless in his first four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts, dug in with two away and the bases loaded in a 1-1 game. He greeted Blues reliever Carter Lund with a line-shot triple to center, which cleared the bases and provided a real shot in the arm for the Generals (4-1, 3-1 in division games).

Load comments