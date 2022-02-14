JEFFERSON — Sofia Brynman-Metcalf had a history-making senior season, but she wished it could have lasted a few more weeks.
The Jefferson senior had a tough choice to make at the start of her final high school wrestling season: Compete in the first ever WIAA sanctioned girls state tournament, or compete as she always with the boys in their traditional postseason. The WIAA would not allow female wrestlers to compete in both tournaments.
Brynman-Metcalf opted to compete in the first official girls state tournament, where she became Jefferson’s first state high school wrestling champion by pinning all three of her opponents to win the 126-pound weight class two weeks ago in La Crosse.
That was the fun part. The hard part came Saturday, when she was relegated to handing out awards at the conclusion of the boys regional at Jefferson High School.
“At the start of the season, I was kind of debating,” Brynman-Metcalf said. “I wanted to do girls state, but I also wanted to do boys regionals, and I think this year … it definitely would have been tough, but I feel like this something where I feel like I could have been able to go to sectionals. Not many people realize how good it is for a girl to make it to sectionals in this sport.
“I just figured that wrestling at state would make the girls realize that’s more important. Being able to wrestle girls is a big thing.”
So is wrestling competitively against boys, and Brynman-Metcalf has always done that successfully. She went 52-24 in her varsity career and was undefeated against girls from Wisconsin.
Like any female wrestler in Wisconsin who proves they can win in a sport against boys, she developed a cult following amongst the school’s fan base. Let’s just say the cheers are a little louder when a girl pins a guy.
“I love wrestling the guys,” Brynman-Metcalf said. “It’s a bigger competition. A lot of the guys are tougher for me than the girls. I think state kind of proves that.
“They have made me the wrestler that I am. I have wrestled guys since second grade, so it’s nothing different for me.
“I could say wrestling girls is kind of a change. I have wrestled them at state and nationally, but I’ve never actually competed in an actual high school tournament. It’s always something that’s (differently) sanctioned … things that are put together at the last minute with a couple girls in the bracket.”
Despite having a good high school record, one drawback Bryman-Metcalf has faced wrestling boys is the wear and tear it has taken on her body.
She tore her ACL at the season-opening tournament in Johnson Creek her sophomore season. Though she finished the match with an overtime victory, she was forced to miss the rest of the season.
This season, she suffered a concussion and an arm injury, but she healed up in time to win the state tournament title.
“I have had a lot of injuries, and they have all been against guys, and now, it’s all focused on the girls stuff,” Brynman-Metcalf said. “I pushed through when I tore my ACL. I finished that match. I got a concussion this year and I wrestled before I was diagnosed. Then I popped my SC joint. The match I came back from after my concussion, I did a double leg on a kid and he head threw me and I landed on my shoulder.”
Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber has always had confidence in her abilities.
“Her freshman year, she was a sectional qualifier against boys (and finished with a 28-19 record),” Weber said. “She has the tools to be competitive. Unfortunately, they had to choose. I also think it’s unfortunate that they couldn’t wrestle at the Kohl Center. I think it would have been cool to roll out a fourth mat (at the state boys finals) and let the girls finalists be out there.”
Brynman-Metcalf’s future in wrestling is unclear, but the sport remains very much in her blood.
“I think I am going to (wrestle in college), but I am not sure if I will go to a university right away or maybe go to a two-year school and train at the ROTC,” she said. “Or even coaching. A lot of people have asked me to coach and even here, some of my teammates have asked, and some of the younger girls.”
“She’s had some schools contacting her,” Weber said. “Anything could happen.”
