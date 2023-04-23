NORTH PRAIRIE -- Cambridge's golf team shot a superb round of 317 in snowy and windy conditions to finish second at Saturday's Catholic Memorial Crusader Classic at Broadlands Golf Club.
Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores and senior Nick Buckman both shot 2-over 74s to tie for second individually. Junior Cade Nottestad carded a 75 to place fifth overall. Sophomore Andrew Smith rounded out the team's tally with a round of 94. Freshman Francis Manakas' round of 96 was not counted.
Milwaukee Marquette, the fifth-ranked team in the Division 1 Coaches Poll, shot 312 to win the team title. Arrowhead, ranked fourth in D1, shot 319 to place third.
Brookfield Academy junior Ben Book won medalist honors with a round of 2-under 70.
Cambridge, which has a mini meet at Lodi this afternoon, is ranked No. 1 in the D3 Coaches Poll.
Team scores: 1, Marquette 312; 2, Cambridge 317; 3, Arrowhead 319; 4, Pewaukee 324; 5, Waukesha West 326; 6, Catholic Memorial 334; 7, Kettle Moraine VR 340; 8, Oconomowoc VR 340; 9, Waukesha North VR 342; 10, Brookfield Academy 342; 11, Catholic Memorial VR 365; 12, Wisconsin Lutheran 377; 13, The Prairie School 391; 14, Horicon 400; 15, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 418; 16, Waukesha South 418.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
LAKE MILLS -- The Cambridge boys golf team shot 162 to earn a 19-shot victory at Thursday's Capitol Conference mini meet in gusty conditions at Lake Mills Golf Course.
Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays with a round of 1-over 37. Kian Bystol-Flores shot 2-over 38. Cade Nottestad (41) and Matt Buckman (46) rounded out the team's tally.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 181 to place second, led by senior Brandon Kreutz's season-best round of 41. Junior Cooper Jensen and freshman Henry Moore both shot 45s and sophomore Reily Jobke shot 50.
"Our guys played their best golf of the season today," Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Dennis Leckwee said. "Brandon had a ton of confidence in his shots and it showed in his scores. Cooper Jenson is always solid and has a knack of staying focused throughout the nine holes.
"Although we played our best match this year, this isn't our best golf yet. Hopefully next week we can put all five guys together with a complete round."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.