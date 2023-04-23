Cambridge golfers 2nd
Buy Now

NORTH PRAIRIE -- Cambridge's golf team shot a superb round of 317 in snowy and windy conditions to finish second at Saturday's Catholic Memorial Crusader Classic at Broadlands Golf Club.

Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores and senior Nick Buckman both shot 2-over 74s to tie for second individually. Junior Cade Nottestad carded a 75 to place fifth overall. Sophomore Andrew Smith rounded out the team's tally with a round of 94. Freshman Francis Manakas' round of 96 was not counted.

Load comments