Burke, Schmidt win titles at WPGA event held at Koshkonong Mounds Jul 4, 2022

Fort Atkinson's Mason Burke and Jefferson's Payton Schmidt earned victories at Friday's Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation tournament held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.

Burke, a 2025 graduate, shot a blistering round of 1-under 70, carding six birdies including four in his front-nine total of 2-under 33. He won the boys overall and boys 14-15 age group by six shots.

Schmidt, a 2024 graduate, shot 82 to win the girls overall division by a shot. She birdied the par-5 seventh and par-4 14th holes, shooting 39 on the back nine.

Other area contestants include Annika Bilau (class of 2025 from Fort Atkinson) who shot 89 to tie for sixth in the girls overall competition while tying for first in the 14-15 age group.

Cambridge's Kian Bystol-Flores, a 2025 graduate, shot 80 and tied for sixth in the boys overall division and tied for fourth in the 14-15 age group.

Fort's Jack Kammer, a 2025 graduate, shot 81 to tie for 11th overall and tie for sixth in the 14-15 bracket.

Fort's Kellan Jacobson, a 2025 graduate, shot 85 and tied for 20th overall, finishing tied for eighth in the 14-15 age group.
