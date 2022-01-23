CAMBRIDGE -- Down seven points with two minutes left, the Cambridge boys basketball team cut the Wisconsin Heights lead to two, but could not come up with a win, losing 55-49 on Friday.
“We had opportunities, they missed some free throws for us, and we were able to scramble and get back into the game, but there were just too many opportunities that we left out there,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffery.
Cambridge senior forward Aidan Schroeder tied the game at 9-9 early in the first half with a 3-pointer.
Wisconsin Heights (7-6, 3-1) took a 17-10 lead before freshman guard Matt Buckman connected on a 3-point attempt. Buckman cut the Heights lead to 17-15 after stealing a pass and taking it to the hoop for two points.
“He’s really settled in, because of COVID and a couple other issues, we’ve only had one person start every game all year and that’s Matt, so he’s been the person that’s been there all year for us,” said Jeffery.
Junior guard Nick Buckman scored a couple of buckets, tying the game at 25-25 with a minute left in the first half. Heights took a 26-25 lead heading into halftime.
“He came in and hit a couple of shots and was just more aggressive and got things moving a little bit,” said Jeffery.
Early in the second half, Cambridge went on a 9-2 run as senior forward Max Heth and Schroeder hit a couple of jump shots. However, Heights tightened up on defense and found the hoop, going on a 14-0 run to take a 42-34 lead.
Schroeder jump-started the Cambridge offense with a fade-away jumper and a euro-step, cutting the lead to 44-38 with under eight minutes left. A pair of free throws by senior guard Trey Colts moved the deficit to 47-42.
A two-minute scoring drought by Cambridge was broken as Heth found Matt Buckman for a score, bringing the score to 51-44 with two minutes left. Heights kept the door open for Cambridge with missed throws as Schroeder hit back-to-back layups to cut the lead to 51-48 with under a minute left.
More missed free throws by Heights and a foul on the rebound attempt sent Jace Horton to the free throw line for Cambridge. Horton sank the first attempt, but a lane violation by the Blue Jays on the second attempt brought the score to 49-51.
After Heights was fouled on the next possession, Weston Parman hit both free throws, cushioning the 53-49 Heights lead with 12 seconds left. Cambridge missed a shot on the next possession and Parman put the game away with two more free throws for Heights.
“This is a tough conference. We’ve got a lot of teams that are senior dominated, Marshall’s lineup has been starting since they were freshman, so there is a lot of experience in the conference this year and you’ve got to be ready to play,” said Jeffery.
Schroeder finished the night with 18 points for Cambridge. The Blue Jays (7-7, 1-2) are tied for fourth in the Capitol-South Conference.
Wisconsin Heights 55, Cambridge 49
Wisconsin Heights 26 29 — 55
Cambridge 25 24 — 49
Wisconsin Heights (fg, ft-ft, tp) — D. Brabender 8, 1-2, 18, W. Parman 4, 4-6, 13, J. Brabender 4, 0-0, 10, Phillips 3, 2-7, 9, L. Parman 1, 0-0, 3, Hosking 1, 0-1, 2. Totals 21, 7-16, 55.
Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schroeder 8, 1-3, 18, M. Buckman 6, 0-0, 13, Colts 3, 3-4, 9, N. Buckman 3, 0-0, 6, Heth 1, 0-0, 2, Horton 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 21, 5-9, 49.
Three pointers — Wisconsin Heights 6 (J. Brabender 2, L. Parman, W. Parman, Phillips, D. Brabender), Cambridge 2 (Schroeder, M. Buckman).
Total fouls — Wisconsin Heights 14, Cambridge 19.
Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts).
