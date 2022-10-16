Cambridge falls to Clinton
CLINTON -- Clinton senior running back Peyton Bingham rushed for 337 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Cambridge football team lost its season finale 46-0 to the Cougars on Friday.

“The challenge for us was the conditions,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It was raining, sloppy and it was going to be a hard night for us to pass, which is our strength right now, and we knew defensively it was going to be hard to stop their quarterback and run game.”

