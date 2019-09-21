BOSCOBEL — Jordan Marty caught a touchdown on a seam route on the first drive for the Cambridge Blue Jays and they ran away with a 49-14 victory against host Boscobel on Friday in their final non-conference football game of the season.
Marty caught a pair of touchdown passes from junior Ezra Stein, who completed four of his six passes for 85 yards.
"We ran 29 plays and scored 49 points, so we were able to execute," Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil said. "All of our young guys were able to get in the game. Now we’re onto our four conference games. It’s an exciting time for us and our conference with teams fighting to get into playoffs and to make things happen."
The Blue Jays were able to iron some things out on the defensive side of the ball too. Following an injury to linebacker Jacob Moody in Week 3, the Cambridge coaching staff realized the constraints of its depth on the defensive side of the ball. Long story short, the solution was to move Jordan Marty from his defensive end role to an interior defensive line position.
"When that happens it necessitates three different kids having to move to different positions," Klingbeil said. "It gives us a little bit more depth. The strength of having Marty, (Ryan) Lund and (Nate) Mohoney in there really helps us but it also makes sure that if anything happens in a few different areas we have the depth."
The game against Boscobel was one more rehearsal for the defense before the conference season begins. The depth in the defensive line allowed linebacker Aiden Ciha to flow to the ball and lead the Jays in tackles with six.
On the offensive side of the ball, Trey Colts carried the ball six times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Hughes had eight carries for 55 yards and added a rushing touchdown.
Curtis added a rushing touchdown to his two receiving scores.
The senior running back had 52 yards rushing on four carries and 50 yards receiving on two catches.
Next up for the Blue Jays (4-1) is a trip to New Glarus/Monticello (2-3) for a 7 p.m. game on Friday night. It's the first Capitol South game of the season for Cambridge. New Glarus/Monticello earned a 33-7 victory over Marshall last week and each of their three losses came to teams in the Capitol North.
"I hope (we’re ready)," Klingbeil said. "We have probably the biggest game of the conference season right away. We’ve played five non-conference games. We’re as good as we’re going to be now. Now it’s a matter of can we play like we ought to against a good team."
