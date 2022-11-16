Blue Jays welcome Pickarts as head coach
Buy Now

CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge girls basketball program welcomes Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Doug Pickarts as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Pickarts, who did his student teaching at Cambridge in 1986, comes to the Blue Jays after coaching in Marshall for the last three seasons. Pickarts also coached at DeForest for 27 years and Barneveld for three years. He has a lifetime 508-252 record, is the 15th-winningest coach in Wisconsin high school history for girls basketball and led teams to the state tournament at DeForest and Barneveld. 

After finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the Capitol-South last season, a couple of players remain from that squad. Junior Saveea Freeland and sophomore Brooke Stenklyft were both named second team all-conference a year ago, and return for the upcoming season.

“My job is to try and help them improve their game, so that they are even better players this year,” said Pickarts. “I know they are both competitors, so I’m looking for each one to step up a little more.”

Freeland scored 278 points, while gathering 222 rebounds and 43 steals last season. Stenklyft scored 249 points, grabbed 174 rebounds and had 71 assists.

Cambridge will look to replace the production of Mayah Holzhueter, who averaged 18.4 points per game last year. Along with Holzhueter, the Blue Jays also lost senior guards Maggie Schmude and Taylor Stenklyft to graduation as well.

The Blue Jays will be on the younger side as seven players on the roster are either sophomores or freshmen.

Load comments