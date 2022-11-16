CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge girls basketball program welcomes Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Doug Pickarts as their new head coach for the upcoming season.
Pickarts, who did his student teaching at Cambridge in 1986, comes to the Blue Jays after coaching in Marshall for the last three seasons. Pickarts also coached at DeForest for 27 years and Barneveld for three years. He has a lifetime 508-252 record, is the 15th-winningest coach in Wisconsin high school history for girls basketball and led teams to the state tournament at DeForest and Barneveld.
“I did my student teaching here many, many years ago, so I thought it would be cool to come back because I had such a positive experience when I was here,” said Pickarts. “Being in the conference, I was familiar with some of the kids, and I thought there was a nucleus here that we could build on, so I applied for the job and got it,” said Pickarts.
After finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the Capitol-South last season, a couple of players remain from that squad. Junior Saveea Freeland and sophomore Brooke Stenklyft were both named second team all-conference a year ago, and return for the upcoming season.
“My job is to try and help them improve their game, so that they are even better players this year,” said Pickarts. “I know they are both competitors, so I’m looking for each one to step up a little more.”
Freeland scored 278 points, while gathering 222 rebounds and 43 steals last season. Stenklyft scored 249 points, grabbed 174 rebounds and had 71 assists.
The Blue Jays also feature senior Kayla Roidt and junior Mara Brown, who both played in every game last year. Senior Gillian Thompson and sophomore Megan Bernhardt also saw some action last season and are both on the roster.
Cambridge will look to replace the production of Mayah Holzhueter, who averaged 18.4 points per game last year. Along with Holzhueter, the Blue Jays also lost senior guards Maggie Schmude and Taylor Stenklyft to graduation as well.
The Blue Jays will be on the younger side as seven players on the roster are either sophomores or freshmen.
“We have some talented kids and this team has a lot of upside, so I’m pretty excited to be here, but I’m also excited to coach these kids because I do think they have some talent,” said Pickarts.
Roidt and Thompson are seniors, while Freeland, Brown and Julia Schneider make up the junior class. The sophomores are Stenklyft, Bernhardt, Rylee Brattlie and Haley Bristol, while Marissa Schneider, Malina Schneider and Finley Tuscic are freshmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.