MIDDLETON — Mary Hommen and Aubrie Pero turned in similar cards as both shot matching 94s for the Cambridge Blue Jays as they took third place at the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood regional on Wednesday at Pleasant View Woods & Lake in Middleton.
Hommen and Pero tied for seventh individually with a 53-41 at the par-71 course.
Grace Welch turned in the overall low-score with 76 strokes for Madison Edgewood. The Crusaders had the top three golfers and ran away with the low team score with a four-player total of 333 strokes.
Wisconsin Dells (367), Cambridge (392) and Darlington (437) will join Edgewood in the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Tuesday, October 8, at 9 a.m.
Hailee Sundquist shot a 100 and Kat Toepfer had a 104 to round out the four-player Cambridge lineup.
For Pero, it was a day’s long recovery after the senior posted a nine on the first hole of the day.
On the front nine, Pero managed to play bogey golf except for an eight on the fifth hole and a seven on the ninth.
Hommen’s card had three sevens, but nothing above a six on the back nine.
