Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores hits an approach shot during Friday's Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational at the Watertown Country Club. Bystol-Flores shot 74 to finish third individually for the Blue Jays, who shot 322 to place second as a team.
Lake Mills senior Mason Levake chips on to the green during the Luther Prep invitational at the Watertown Country Club on Friday. Levake shot 93 for the L-Cats, who placed seventh with a 385 team score.
WATERTOWN -- University School of Milwaukee edged Cambridge by one stroke to win the Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational on Friday at the Watertown Country Club.
Senior Emery Endres earned medalist honors with a 71 to lead University School. Junior teammate Charlie Darrow earned runner-up honors with a 73 for the Wildcats, who posted a winning total of 321.
Leading Cambridge was sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores with a 74, good for third individually. Senior Nick Buckman placed fourth with a 77. Junior Cade Nottestad took sixth with a 78. Sophomore Andrew Smith tied for 15th with a 93. Sophomore Matt Buckman shot 102.
Lake Mills shot 385 and placed seventh.
Junior KC Hagedorn led the L-Cats, carding a 92 to place 14th individually. Senior Mason Levake was next with a 93. Senior Kevin Williams shot 96. Senior Claudia Curtis shot 103 and sophomore Preston Thiede shot 105.
Team scores: University School of Milwaukee 321, Cambridge 322, Lake Country Lutheran 344, Luther Prep 366, St. John's Northwestern 378, Lake Mills 385, Watertown varsity reserve 415.
