Monday was supposed to be the first day at the WIAA Division 3 state golf tournament.
Each of the last three seasons, the Cambridge Blue Jays have discussed breaking through the barrier that is sectionals to get to state. Each of the last three years, they’ve missed the state tournament.
The coronavirus pandemic proved to be an insurmountable barrier as it canceled their 2020 campaign, but the Blue Jays are optimistic that what could have been was a special season full of accomplishment.
“I showed up to work at 5:30 a.m. Monday and (Cambridge head coach and Lake Ripley Country Club employee) Travis (Galston) asked me if I knew what (Monday) was,” senior golfer Drew Jeffery said. “I didn’t realize it, but it would have been the first day at state. That made me mad because I know we put in a lot of work and we would have had a good chance to get there.”
It’s not just wishful thinking either — there was a different off-season mentality for the golfers this year.
“I think so, more of what I saw this fall was leadership from Drew Jeffery, him wanting guys to be working out and working out and working on their game instead of me having to tell guys to work out and do stuff,” said Galston, who is in his third year as head coach of the Blue Jays. “I thought it might be different where I didn’t have to tell them to put in that work, they were holding themselves accountable.”
Filling out the top five on the lineup card likely would have been varsity returners Jeffery, Dane Jensen and Stone Farruggio with Fritz Kaiser and Nick Buckman rounding out the card. Jeffery, Jensen and Kaiser were set to be the seniors in the lineup with Farruggio, a junior, and Buckman, a freshman rounding it out.
“Playing with (Farruggio) this spring and watching the way he’s been hitting the ball: It makes you even more mad because he was really playing well,” Jeffery said. “If he could have stepped up and played this way during the season, we would have been right there with anyone.”
While Jeffery was excited about the growth in Farruggio’s game, Galston was excited to see if Kaiser could establish himself as a regular varsity contributor. In 2019, Kaiser was the low-scorer for the JV team, but couldn’t overcome the pressure of winning a varsity spot in practice playoffs.
“I just wasn’t as consistent as the other guys on varsity. I didn’t have the short game I needed to stay up there,” Kaiser said. “Whenever I went out to play I wasn’t sure what game was going to be there. It was focus mainly. I put in more time in the winter for golf and was more focused to contribute to the team than I had been.”
The Blue Jays will lose three seniors from their likely top-5, but continuing to knock on the doorstep of a state berth for Buckman and Farruggio remains a possibility. When you have two golfers knocking on the door of individual qualification, quality rounds of golf from the rest of the lineup could return Cambridge to the team-berth conversation.
“As a freshman, he’s already putting in work that we haven’t seen,” Galston said. “He’s out there playing 36 holes a day and working on his game and getting better all the time. He’s probably the best golfer I’ve had here.”
