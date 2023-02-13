Cambridge’s Aiden Sperle controls Dodgeland’s Anton Mikolainis during a 152-pound quarterfinal match at the Horicon super sectional on Saturday. Sperle advanced to sectional competition with a second place finish.
Johnson Creek’s Gurinderpal Khasria pinned Deerfield’s Xavier Valdes in a 195-pound quarterfinal match at the Horicon super regional on Saturday. Khasria qualified for the sectional with a third place finish.
HORICON — Clayton Stenjem’s first place finish at 113 pounds led Cambridge to a fourth place finish with 155 points at the WIAA Division 3 Horicon super regional on Saturday.
Stenjem (37-12) pinned Living Word Lutheran’s Dominick Wilder at 3 minutes, 19 seconds of the semifinals, then scored a 6-1 decision over Horicon’s Dominic Wenninger (32-17) in the title match.
Mason Sonnenberg (120) and Aiden Sperle (152) each placed second. Sonnenberg (33-12) finished 2-1 with one pin and one decision. Sperle (29-17) went 2-1 with one pin and one technical fall.
Gunnar Sperle (182), Joe Downing (195) and Jamayne Flom-Pressley (220) each advanced with fourth place finishes. Sperle (30-18) went 2-2 with two pins. Downing (11-16) finished 2-2 with one pin and one major decision. Flom-Pressley (16-17) went 2-2 with two pins
Tyce Bettenhausen (138) and Owain Nelles (145) each took fifth. Sam Hanson (170) finished 0-2.
Johnson Creek placed fifth with 145.5 points.
Six Bluejays advanced with top four finishes.
Junior Taylor Joseph won the 152 title. Joseph (40-8) scored a 16-1 technical fall over Horicon’s Ethan Johnson in the semifinals, then pinned Cambridge’s Aiden Sperle in the finals at 3:55.
Luke Hartz (132) and Domonic Raabe (160). Hartz (30-13) won by fall in the semifinals, lost by fall in the title match and held on to second place by rule. Raabe (34-15) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision.
Gurinderpal Khasria (195) and Silas Hartz (220) each placed third. Khasria (32-17) and Hartz (23-22) each went 2-2 with two pins.
Connor Gerstner qualified with a fourth place finish at 120. Gerstner (26-20) lost his quarterfinal match by fall but scored pins in the fifth place match and the wrestleback for fourth place.
Cohen Schmidt took fifth at 182. Heavyweight Logan Zerke finished 0-2.
Palmyra-Eagle advanced two wrestlers to the Dodgeland sectional.
Dylan Riener placed second at 195, finishing 3-1 with three pins to improve to 27-20. Heavyweight Jamie Guevara also went 3-1 with two pins to place fourth and improve his record to 10-6.
Joel Kollaszar (22) placed fifth. Kurtis Frink (170) took sixth. Finn Paxton (160) finished 0-2.
Individual qualifiers will compete at the Dodgeland sectional next Saturday. The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the WIAA Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament.
Team scores: Waterloo 212, Marshall 181, Kenosha St. Joseph 168, Cambridge 155, Johnson Creek 145.5, Living Word Lutheran 143.5, Horicon 125.5, Kenosha Christian Life 125, Deerfield 65.5, Palmyra-Eagle 65, Dodgeland 48, Hustisford 42, St. John’s 20
