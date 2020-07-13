Training hasn’t changed much for Gus Kaiser and Spencer Currie
Kaiser and Currie — two former Cambridge standouts — are entering their senior and junior years, respectively, at UW-Milwaukee.
Both compete on the cross country team, as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams. While the training for some sports has drastically changed since the coronavirus pandemic, long-distance running has gone virtually untouched.
“I wouldn’t say it’s that different,” Currie said regarding his training. “We can’t get in big groups obviously, but we can run with teammates in group sizes of five to 10.
“I live with three other guys on the team, so we’ve been running pretty consistently everyday. We’ve been putting on a lot of miles.”
“Pretty much the same flow, similar mileage, similar workouts, nothing too different,” Kaiser said.
At the high school level, Cambridge is one team in the area that is having track and field workouts.
According to the WIAA’s risk assessment, track and field is a low-risk sport. Meaning, workouts for the sport aren’t too much different than usual when compared to a sport like basketball.
“It’s easier to be socially distant outside,” Cambridge track and field coach Sean Currie said. “If you’re running on the track in the lanes, you can skip a couple lanes.
“A lot of it is you’re off by yourself. It is easier.”
Sean — who is the father of Spencer — noted that high jump and pole vault are moderate risks, but precautions are being met to keep kids safe.
While some athletes could go into the fall sports season rusty with the guidelines halting their normal workout routines, Currie — who is also an assistant for the Cambridge/Deerfield cross country team — expects cross country runners to be in good shape when the season starts.
“They’re running strong in their training right now,” he said. “For long distance they can run on their own, there is no problem. Even in groups they can run separately. The kids have had more time on their hands, so they can do that more often.”
Kaiser, Currie make impact at UWM
Kaiser and Currie helped the UW-Milwaukee cross country team finish fourth at the Horizon League Championships this season.
“I think it went really well,” Currie said. “That was one of our most anticipated seasons. We had a lot of expectations going into the season.
“It was a step in the right direction.”
Currie placed 16th overall and third on the team at the league championships. Kaiser came in at the 49th spot at the Horizon meet.
“It (cross country season) was pretty successful for me,” Kaiser said. “I ran several of my college-best times.”
In the winter, Kaiser and Curry were part of the Panthers’ runner-up finish in the Horizon League Indoor Championships.
“It was another step in the right direction,” Currie said.
Currie finished seventh in the mile at the league championships with a personal-record time of 4 minutes, 20.92 seconds. Kaiser also had a PR in the mile at the meet, placing 12th with a 4:23.53.
The outdoor season was slated to begin March 28, but was canceled because of coronavirus.
“It was definitely good to get in some meets before outdoor, but again, running indoors makes you more excited to run outdoors,” Currie said.
“Outdoor is kind of the culmination of all the training, indoor is a stepping stone,” Kaiser said. “Having a sport where we compete three seasons out of the year, we’re fortunate.”
If there are seasons next year, the former Blue Jays will once again be back together. Currie called running collegiately with a high school teammate surreal.
“We had our own individual goals coming out of high school,” Currie said. “Just to get to the point where we’re at now, you gotta step back and be proud of that. What me and Gus did.”
Currie also said it was nice having a familiar face when he joined the team as a freshman in 2018.
“We go all the way back playing soccer together when we were 6 or 7 years old,” Kaiser said. “I’ve known him so long it’s kind of a special thing to go through the ups and downs.”
And of course, their former coach is always keeping tabs.
“Looking forward to what they can do,” Sean Currie said. “They have really helped the team and have a good group of guys from the Wisconsin area.”
Best in state
With the track and field season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, adesports — which records track and field results — hosted an all-time track and field state championship for Wisconsin.
Teams all across Wisconsin were eligible to join. Programs ‘competed’ by submitting school records in their respective divisions. Those school records were compared with others in the same division and points were awarded based on times.
In Division 3, the Cambridge boys collected the most points with 542.5. School records for Cambridge include Sean Currie’s 4:19 in the 1600 and Kaiser’s 9:41.20 in the 3200.
“We’ve had good athletes over the years and good coaches starting with my coach Rick Rapp,” Sean Currie said.
“The people in the program make it special,” Spencer Currie said. “Going into that program I feel like there was definitely some expectations.”
The Curries certainly filled those expectations.
With his dad as the head coach, Spencer Currie helped Cambridge to a WIAA Division 3 state championship in track and field in 2018. It was the first state championship for the program in 31 years.
Kaiser wasn’t part of the state championship, but he did claim a state title in the 3200 relay as a sophomore.
“Graduating, seeing those guys winning state, seeing all of their hard work pay off was really a cool moment for Cambridge,” Kaiser said.
