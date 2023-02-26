Clayton Stenjem

Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem tries to score back points on Pardeeville senior Jackson Preston during a Division 3 first round match at 113 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Stenjem took the Dodgeland sectional champion down to the wire before losing a 7-6 decision.

MADISON -- Competing at the Kohl Center was always a dream for Cambridge sophomore wrestler Clayton Stenjem.

After competing on Thursday in the WIAA Division 3 Individual State Wrestling Tournament, Stenjem is ready to turn those dreams into a yearly occurrence.

