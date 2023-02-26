Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem tries to score back points on Pardeeville senior Jackson Preston during a Division 3 first round match at 113 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Stenjem took the Dodgeland sectional champion down to the wire before losing a 7-6 decision.
MADISON -- Competing at the Kohl Center was always a dream for Cambridge sophomore wrestler Clayton Stenjem.
After competing on Thursday in the WIAA Division 3 Individual State Wrestling Tournament, Stenjem is ready to turn those dreams into a yearly occurrence.
“Being at state is a dream I’ve had for a long time,” Stenjem said. “It was great being down there, and being at state is a completely different feeling than any other tournament you wrestle at.
"I definitely want to get back there next year, and I’m going to set higher goals to place and do better, giving me another reason to keep working hard at practice."
Stenjem lost his first-round bout at 113 pounds by decision 7-6 to Jackson Preston (43-13), a senior from Pardeeville. Stenjem fell behind in the first period, but nearly completed the comeback.
“It's always tough for the first time on that Kohl Center floor, it's a different feeling and it's really hard to replicate that feeling throughout the season,” Cambridge wrestling coach Peter Moe said. “You move past that first period, and you saw him getting stronger and stronger and more confident… unfortunately ran short on time at the end of it.”
Stenjem finishes the year with a record of 40-14, doubling his win total from last season. Stenjem also led the team in points with 241 and was second on the team with 20 pins. Moe credits the work Stenjem put in during the offseason, along with the confidence he gained throughout the season, for the jump.
“He put in a lot of extra time working at the AWA Academy in the offseason, taking those opportunities and trusting the process of what we do in our room, knowing that the season is a marathon and not a sprint and just going out there and getting better every match," Moe said.
"We wrestled some tough kids throughout the season and in each one of those matches, he learned something, got better and started catching those tougher kids throughout the season."
Stenjem had plenty of supporters make the trip to the Capitol city from Cambridge.
“There were a decent amount of people that attended and a lot of people that I really wasn’t expecting to be there, but no matter how I wrestled, they were proud of me,” Stenjem said.
Brett Birchman, a senior from Fennimore, won the D3 state title at 113. Stenjem was the first male Cambridge wrestler to compete at state since 2019.
