The Lake Mills football team placed five players on the first-team all-conference list while Lakeside Lutheran had two first-team selections in Capitol Conference voting held recently.
L-Cat junior quarterback Caden Belling, sophomore wide receiver Matthew Stenbroten, junior defensive back JP Rguig, senior outside linebacker Michael Stenbroten and junior defensive lineman Derek Bruce were first-team honorees.
Belling had 1,920 passing yards with a 61 percent completion percentage across 11 starts in his first season under center, throwing 22 touchdowns along with nine interceptions and finishing with a QB rating of 91.8.
“Caden was the heartbeat of our offense this year,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “There was a lot of pressure on him heading into the season. At Lake Mills, there’s a long line of great quarterbacks that came before him in guys like (Ben) Dunkleberger and (Adam) Moen. It was a big question mark on what we’d get from the quarterback spot.
“Caden stepped up and delivered. He got better every week. Privilege to be able to work with him for another season.”
Matthew Stenbroten caught 37 passes for 517 yards, averaging 14 yards per grab while catching seven touchdowns.
“Matthew is a rare talent,” Huber said. “He’s 6-foot-3, 200 pounds as a sophomore. Not many guys walking the halls with the physical traits he possesses. He made big catches late in games that put us over the top in close wins and made some big plays to help us win games. He had a great year for us.”
Rguig had 24 total tackles and two interceptions.
“We knew the kind of player JP was going to be going into the year,” Huber said. “He got thrown into the fire as a sophomore last season against Luther Prep in the opener. He’s done a great job ever since then. The highlight of his season was going to Big Foot and guarding Alex Schmitz one on one and doing an outstanding job. Schmitz is a first-team all-conference kid and JP shut him down all game.
“JP’s a spark plug on our defense. He brings energy and flies around as a leader in the secondary. Looking forward to working with him next season.”
Michael Stenbroten amassed 60 total tackles, including eight for a loss, along with 5.5 sacks.
“I’ve been coaching him for eight years,” Huber said. “He’s one of the best players I’ve had the opportunity to coach. You can take away his raw, physical talent and he’s a great kid that’s a born leader. He worked his butt off in the offseason. He was the guy to rally the troops this season. He’s going to have the opportunity to play in college. Wherever he decides to go, they are getting a heck of a football player and a heck of a young man.”
Bruce had 50 tackles, eight of which went for negative yardage, and two sacks.
“Derek is a force on defense,” Huber said. “He played nose guard for us and took on a lot of double teams. Luckily again we get to work with him one more year. He’s just cracking the potential of how good he can be. Glad he could stay healthy this year and play a full season. When Derek is in good health, he’s playing good football. He’s a leader on the offensive and defensive lines.”
2 WARRIORS HONORED
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa, who played right tackle, earned first-team honors at offensive line and defensive line, sharing the league’s offensive lineman of the year award with Columbus junior Colin Selk.
“Buxa has very good size, strength, technique and always got us great movement at the point of attack,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “He’s an extremely hard worker and very coachable.”
Buxa produced 36 tackles, four sacks, 14 QB hurries, 14 TFLs and a batted pass.
“He is smart and agile enough that we played him mostly at defensive end,” Bauer said. “Teams ran away from him or tried to double team him. Very strong at holding point of attack and also gave us great pressure on quarterbacks.”
Junior tight end Tyler Marty was also a first-team recipient, scoring 10 touchdowns on just 17 receptions while amassing 528 receiving yards on the season.
“Marty has good speed and great hands,” Bauer said. “He’s a bit undersized for the tight end position, but is a good blocker and showed an uncanny ability to get behind defenses on play-action passes and catch long touchdown passes. His yards per catch (31.8) and TD/reception ratio (8/13) in conference were outstanding.”
Second-team selections included Lake Mills senior defensive back Carson Lund, Bruce (offensive line), Matthew Stenbroten (outside linebacker) and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore offensive lineman Reid Weittenhiller.
L-Cat junior inside linebacker Ben Buchholtz, senior defensive back Cole Flood and Rguig (wide receiver) garnered honorable mention accolades as did Warrior sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna, senior running back Spencer Sturgill, senior defensive back Jameson Schmidt, junior inside linebacker Nate Yaroch and senior defensive lineman Caleb Koester.
Columbus and Lake Mills shared the league title with 6-1 records followed by Lodi at 5-2, Lakeside Lutheran at 4-3, Luther Prep at 3-4, Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot each at 2-5 and Horicon/Hustisford at 0-7.
Capitol Conference Football
1st Team
All-Conference
Name School Ht. Wt. Year
Quarterback:
Caden Belling Lake Mills 5’10 162 Junior
Running Backs:
Colton Brunell Columbus 6’1” 200 Sophomore
Jax Hertel Big Foot 6’1” 207 Junior
Wide Receivers:
Matthew Stenbroten Lake Mills 6’3” 193 Sophomore
Alex Schmitz Big Foot 6’3” 180 Senior
Tight End/Fullback:
Tyler Marty Lakeside Lutheran 5’11” 180 Senior
Offensive Linemen:
Colin Selk Columbus 6’4” 260 Junior
Brady Engel Columbus 6’3” 220 Junior
Wyatt Ripp Lodi 6’5” 250 Senior
Ben Buxa Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” 275 Junior
Tim Manning Luther Prep 6’3” 245 Senior
Flex Offense:
Conner Hughes Turner 6’2” 180 Junior
2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year (tie)
Colin Selk — Columbus
Ben Buxa – Lakeside Lutheran
2021 Offensive Player of the Year
Colton Brunell — Columbus
Defensive Backs:
Aren Ekern Columbus 6’0” 155 Junior
J.P. Rguig Lake Mills 5’6” 162 Junior
Camden Combs Turner 5’11” 160 Senior
Inside Linebackers:
Colton Brunell Columbus 6’1” 200 Sophomore
Alex Rashid Lodi 5’10” 175 Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Andrew Pfeffer Columbus 6’0” 190 Senior
Michael Stenbroten Lake Mills 6’2” 199 Senior
Defensive Linemen:
Colin Selk Columbus 6’4” 260 Junior
Derek Bruce Lake Mills 5’10” 231 Junior
Defensive Ends:
Ben Buxa Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” 275 Junior
Brent Hoppe Turner 6’4” 215 Junior
Punter:
Preston Nichols Lodi 6’0” 180 Senior
Nathan Spoerl Horicon/Hustisford 6’0” 160 Senior
Kicker:
Nathan Spoerl Horicon/Hustisford 6’0” 160 Senior
Special Teams Player:
Brady Link Columbus 5’9” 180 Sophomore
2021 Defensive Lineman of the Year
Brent Hoppe — Turner
2021 Defensive Player of the Year
Brent Hoppe – Turner
2021 Coach of the Year
Andrew Selgrad — Columbus
2021 Assistant Coach of the Year
Ot Selgrad — Columbus
2nd Team
All-Conference
Name School Ht. Wt. Year
Quarterback:
Basil Demco Big Foot 5’11” 175 Senior
Running Backs:
Jaylen Montgomery Lodi 5’8” 170 Senior
Josiah Moore Luther Prep 5’8” 175 Senior
Wide Receiver:
Preston Nichols Lodi 6’0” 180 Senior
Gavin Frey Turner 6’0” 165 Senior
Offensive Linemen:
Jamison Sullivan Columbus 6’4” 220 Junior
Derek Bruce Lake Mills 5’10” 231 Junior
Mitchell Lane Lodi 6’2” 272 Senior
Reid Weittenhiller Lakeside Lutheran 6’0” 262 Sophomore
Shawn Robinson Big Foot 6’1” 220 Junior
Defensive Backs:
Brady Link Columbus 5’9” 180 Sophomore
Carson Lund Lake Mills 5’9” 162 Senior
Cody Doyle Lodi 6’0” 165 Senior
Inside Linebackers:
Malani Aragon Columbus 5’10” 190 Junior
Cal Ries Turner 6’0” 195 Senior
Jax Hertel Big Foot 6’1” 207 Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Matthew Stenbroten Lake Mills 6’2” 199 Senior
Basil Demco Big Foot 5’11” 175 Senior
Defensive Line:
Eddie Roelke Columbus 5’8” 220 Senior
Mitchell Lane Lodi 6’2” 272 Senior
Wyatt Ripp Lodi 6’5” 250 Senior
Defensive End:
Chuy Medina Luther Prep 5’10” 200 Junior
Blake Peplinski Horicon/Hustisford 6’3” 180 Senior
Punter:
Braxton Nachreiner Columbus 6’0” 175 Junior
Kicker:
Chandler Curtis Lodi 5’8” 155 Senior
Special Teams Player:
Marcus Winkel Luther Prep 6’0” 175 Senior
Honorable Mention
Name School Ht. Wt. Year
Quarterback:
Keegan Fleischman Lodi 5’11” 155 Junior
Kooper Mlsna Lakeside Lutheran 6’4” 155 Sophomore
Sean Fogel Turner 6’0” 155 Junior
Running Backs:
Spencer Sturgill Lakeside Lutheran 5’7” 160 Senior
Wide Receiver:
J.P. Rguig Lake Mills 5’6” 162 Junior
Thomas Koelpin Luther Prep 6’3” 190 Senior
Offensive Line:
Ty Treptow Luther Prep 5’10” 225 Junior
Defensive Backs:
Cole Flood Lake Mills 5’10” 168 Senior
Jameson Schmidt Lakeside Lutheran 5’10” 155 Senior
Inside Linebacker:
Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills 5’8” 185 Junior
Nate Yaroch Lakeside Lutheran 5’11” 180 Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Zander Kleist Lodi 5’10” 180 Senior
Jeremiah Stanton Luther Prep 6’1” 185 Senior
Tyler Kramer Turner 6’0” 170 Junior
Defensive Line:
Caleb Koester Lakeside Lutheran 5’11” 235 Senior
