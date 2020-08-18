The Capitol Conference has voted to recommend the move of several fall sports to the spring, according to a statement from the conference.
“The Capitol Conference is committed to the health and safety of our students, staff and our communities,” the statement reads. “With that in mind, the Capitol Conference recommended on an 8-3 vote to move the fall sports seasons of girls volleyball, girls tennis, boys soccer and cross country to the spring in alignment with the plan passed by the WIAA”.
On Friday, the WIAA passed a plan unanimously that allows schools to move their fall sports to the spring because of the ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cambridge competes in the Capitol South for most sports, while Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran are Capitol North members.
The statement continues: “All schools continue to have the opportunity to make decisions on fall sports based on local data which best serves their stakeholders and keeps their students, staff and communities safe. Therefore, Capitol Conference member schools may decide to proceed with their fall seasons independently and may schedule non-conference competitions in any or all the fall sports that they offer.”
According to an email from Capitol Conference Commissioner Jeff Giese, Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep have indicated they are intending on moving ahead with the current fall season, while Belleville and New Glarus have opted out of the fall season. Giese noted the conference is still waiting to hear from several schools, including Lake Mills.
The deadline to decide is set at Aug. 27.
Giese also noted in the email that the Capitol Conference and the Suburban Conference ADs and coaches are scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday to talk about the future of the football season.
Palmyra-Eagle and Cambridge both play in the Suburban Conference in football, while Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran are Capitol members.
