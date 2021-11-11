Lake Mills senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Ava Belling earned Capitol North Player of the Year accolades in all-conference voting held recently.
Belling had 320 kills on the season, averaging three per set, with a kill percentage of 36.1 and a hitting percentage of .223. She served 41 aces, had 22 total blocks, tallied 301 digs and added 36 assists.
“Ava was a solid player all the way around,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Stats put her up there with the top players in the conference. In general, she was seen a level-headed player all year. Offensively and defensively she was a threat. She really pushed the level of play, showed her leadership and was someone other teams had to defend against. Overall, she was a solid player and a three-year starter.”
L-Cat senior setter/right side hitter Sydney Lewellin and Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter/right side hitter Lily Schuetz also garnered first-team honors.
Lewellin finished with 765 assists, averaging 7.7 assists per set, along with 283 digs, 48 total blocks, 49 aces and 100 kills.
“For four years, she has run our offense,” Brock said. “On offense, she is touching every second ball. She turns every pass into very hittable balls. She’s also offensively a threat and gets up and swings. She’s a smart player and takes control at the net. She takes control of our offense. We have relied on her throughout the course of her high school career as she has been a four-year starter.”
Schuetz had team-leading 343 kills, which was an average of 3.3 per set, in addition to 55 aces, 30 total blocks and 229 digs.
“Lily is a three-year varsity starter and was also one of our team captains,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “She works hard at everything she does. She does her job in the front row, getting kills when we need her most. Lily has a 27-inch vertical, which often times made it possible for her to connect above a block. We love that she never backs down to a challenge, or takes the easy way out.
“Even when the score is close, she will be swinging hard, without fear. She has really improved this year on different hits, and has learned how to thread that needle on the line shot, or cut a hard cross. Lily played all six rotations for us, and was very effective in the back row, as well. Lily was first in kills for our team, was an excellent primary passer, and gave all out effort in middle back.”
Area second-team selections were Lake Mills senior outside hitter Katie Borchert, senior defensive specialist Olivia Karlen, Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Ella DeNoyer and junior setter Olivia Bartels.
Borchert produced 387 kills, good for 3.7 per set, while adding 285 digs, 39 total blocks and 43 aces.
“Katie really stepped up this year,” Brock said. “Offensively, we knew she was going to need to be a powerhouse, she stepped into that role and embraced it. She has a quick swing at the net and is very smart. She used that to her advantage. She’s someone other teams had a hard time defending against. Other coaches in the conference said she is a memorable player and tends to find the holes in defenses.”
Karlen totaled 65 aces, good for a 17.5 ace percentage, to go with 386 digs, which was 3.7 per set, and 92 assists.
“Olivia stepped into her role as the libero,” Brock said. “We needed someone to run the defense consistently. She really embraced that role and was a vocal leader on defense. Her hustle to run balls down stood out. She also reads and reacts well and is there to support for her teammates. She stepped in, hustled, worked hard and led her teammates both vocally and through her effort as well.”
DeNoyer finished with 281 kills, good for 2.7 per set, along with a team-high 118 total blocks, 54 aces and 89 digs.
“Ella is a four-year varsity starter,” Krauklis said. “She was one of our strongest players this season. She contributed both offensively and defensively. She was a strong force up at the net, since she has an innate ability to read hitters and effectively time her block to put a lot of hands on balls. She came in first in blocks for our entire season. Ella’s quick and powerful arm swing made her a go-to attacker, especially since she is capable of hitting in all lanes of the net. Her hitting percentage was extremely high. Ella is all about business when she is on the court. She works hard to better her skills, push her teammates, and her determination to control the net is what made her such an asset to us this year. She also contributed behind the serving line and became one of our toughest servers.”
Bartels amassed 895 assists, averaging 8.8 a set, while contributing 32 aces, 55 total blocks and 184 digs.
“This is Olivia’s second year on varsity,” Krauklis said. “Last year she was a defensive specialist for us and we transitioned her to setter. For her first year running a varsity offense, I feel she did extremely well. Her quickness allowed her to get to any pass, and turn it into a hittable ball. She has very quick hands, which allowed us to really speed up the tempo of our sets and hits this year. Playing a 5’1, Olivia was also able to contribute with blocking. With her experience as a defensive specialist, she also has really great defense, and cohesively worked with our libero to turn digs into excellent out of system attacks. Olivia was also a consistent and dependable server. She was our floor captain and did a great job leading our team.”
Lakeside junior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson was an honorable-mention selection.
”This was Cheyenne’s third year on varsity,” Krauklis said. “In the past, she had played defensive specialist for us, and this year was our libero. She is a smooth and dependable player. She communicates well and keeps her composure, which is why it was important for us to have her on the floor at all times. She excelled in service receptions. She also did a great job anticipating and reading a defense. Cheyenne is a very consistent server, and her float serve caused many teams to begin out of system. Because of this, she was often the fire behind many of our scoring runs.”
Lake Mills won the Capitol North with a 10-0 record followed by Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran each at 6-4, Columbus at 5-5, Lodi at 2-8 and Poynette at 1-9.
2021 – Capitol North Volleyball
Player of the Year
Ava Belling Lake Mills Senior
First Team All-Conference
Ava Belling Lake Mills Senior
Sydney Lewellin Lake Mills Senior
Emma Bortulin Luther Prep Junior
Sam Fisch Luther Prep Junior
Lily Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran Senior
Taylor Raley Columbus Senior
Second Team All-Conference
Katie Borchert Lake Mills Senior
Olivia Karlen Lake Mills Senior
Andrea Bortulin Luther Prep Senior
Ella DeNoyer Lakeside Lutheran Senior
Olivia Bartels Lakeside Lutheran Junior
Dylann Harrington Lodi Senior
Leah Hutchinson Poynette Senior
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Anna Kieselhorst Luther Prep Junior
Ella Tomhave Luther Prep Senior
Cheyenne Johnson Lakeside Lutheran Junior
Lauren Henry Columbus Senior
Sam Klann Lodi Senior
