LODI — Cambridge’s boys golf team placed second with a score of 167 at the third Capitol Conference mini-meet held Monday at the Lodi Country Club.
Lodi won the team title by firing 162.
LODI — Cambridge’s boys golf team placed second with a score of 167 at the third Capitol Conference mini-meet held Monday at the Lodi Country Club.
Lodi won the team title by firing 162.
Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays with a round of 38 to claim medalist honors by two shots. Cade Nottestad shot 40 to tie for second with a pair of Blue Devils players. Kian Bystol-Flores (42) and Matt Buckman (47) also scored.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team finished fourth, shooting 187. Brandon Kreutz shot 43 to lead the Warriors. Cooper Jensen (46), Reilly Jobke (season-best 48) and Henry Moore (50) also scored for Lakeside.
“Brandon played solid with a 43,” Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Dennis Leckwee said. “As a team I know we can do better, we shot six strokes more today than last week, but we have three more meets this week and will be looking to see better scores all around. We started off slow, but ended quite strong, and for that I am proud of the boys for working through the struggles.”
Lake Mills shot 200 and finished eighth. Mason Levake and Hayden O’Connor each shot 47. KC Hagedorn shot 50. Preston Thiede shot 56.
The fourth conference mini-meet will be held today at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Team scores: Lodi 162, Cambridge 167, Monticello 182, Lakeside Lutheran 187, New Glarus 194, Columbus 196, Luther Prep 197, Lake Mills 200, Wisconsin Heights incomplete.
LAKE MILLS — The Cambridge boys golf team shot 162 to earn a 19-shot victory at Thursday’s Capitol Conference mini meet in gusty conditions at Lake Mills Golf Course.
Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays with a round of 1-over 37. Kian Bystol-Flores shot 2-over 38. Cade Nottestad (41) and Matt Buckman (46) rounded out the team’s tally.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 181 to place second, led by senior Brandon Kreutz’s season-best round of 41. Junior Cooper Jensen and freshman Henry Moore both shot 45s and sophomore Reily Jobke shot 50.
“Our guys played their best golf of the season today,” Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Dennis Leckwee said. “Brandon had a ton of confidence in his shots and it showed in his scores. Cooper Jenson is always solid and has a knack of staying focused throughout the nine holes.
“Although we played our best match this year, this isn’t our best golf yet. Hopefully next week we can put all five guys together with a complete round.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.