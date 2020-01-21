LAKE MILLS — No buzzer-beating half-court heroics from senior guard Matt Johnson were needed this time around, unlike last year’s meeting at Lake Mills High School.
The L-Cats closed the first half on a 15-2 run and Johnson led all scorers with 17 points, making five 3-pointers, as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated Lakeside Lutheran, 67-54, in Capitol North play on Tuesday, pushing the team’s win streak to 12 games.
Junior guard Drew Stoddard tallied 15 points and senior guard Mike Herrington added 13 for Lake Mills (12-1, 2-0 Capitol North).
“Just sharing the ball and helping each other find great shots. They are all unselfish,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of the L-Cat backcourt. “Sharing the ball puts us in a good situation. That’s kind of what our team is built on and what we were doing tonight.”
Johnson and Lakeside Lutheran junior forward John O’Donnell traded 3s midway through the first half as the Warriors pulled ahead 18-17. L-Cat junior forward Charlie Bender, who scored 11 points, then made a layin, kickstarting a 13-0 run over 3 minutes, 45 seconds late in the opening half.
Junior forward Jaxson Retrum dished to Johnson for 3 before junior forward Adam Moen found Herrington open from beyond the arc, pushing the lead to 25-18. Herrington then scored inside and Retrum assisted on a wide open 3 by Stoddard to make it 30-18. Lakeside senior guard Collin Schulz ended the run with a layup and Retrum scored in the paint for the halftime margin of 32-20.
“I thought we did a good job defensively,” Hicklin said. “When we string stops together, we are able to make runs and separate ourselves which we did tonight. It’s also easier to play offense when you’re not taking it out of the net.
“We were playing inside out and getting post touches that they had to pay attention to and the guards were knocking down shots.”
Levi Birkholz, who had nine points, pulled Lakeside within 10 after a steal and transition score with 15:00 remaining. Warrior senior guard Carter Schneider and senior forward Logan Pampel made 3s, cutting the deficit to 37-28.
Stoddard hit again from the beyond the arc before Schneider and O’Donnell scored inside to make it 42-35.
Lakeside (6-6, 0-2) junior guard Bryan Guzman was whistled for a technical after directing words at Herrington, who was down momentarily after a defensive possession.
The L-Cats, who are unbeaten at home, reeled off 10 consecutive, including a 3-pointer and layup from Johnson to push the advantage to 52-35 with 8:00 left.
Moen scored nine points and Retrum had two as both held their own on the glass.
“We liked our chances on the boards for the first time in a while against them and I thought Jaxson and Adam did a nice job on the boards,” Hicklin said.
Schulz, junior forward Ian Olszewski and Schneider all scored nine points. O’Donnell chipped in eight.
The Warriors play at Lodi on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the L-Cats play at Columbus on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 67,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54
Halftime: L-Cats 32, Warriors 20.
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-tp) - Schulz 4-1-9, Guzman 1-1-3, Davis 1-0-2, Olszewski 3-2-9, Schneider 4-0-9, O’Donnell 3-1-8, Pampel 1-0-3, Birkholz 3-2-9, Veers 1-0-2. Totals — 21 7-8 54.
Lake Mills — Herrington 6-0-13, Stoddard 5-2-15, Retrum 1-0-2, Moen 2-5-9, Bender 5-1-11, Johnson 6-0-17. Totals — 25 8-14 67.
3-point goals — LL (Olszewski, Schneider, O’Donnell, Pampel, Birkholz) 5; LM (Johnson 5, Stoddard 3, Herrington) 9. Total fouls — LL 14, LM 12.
