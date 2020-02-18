LAKE MILLS — By the time Columbus reached double digits, the Lake Mills L-Cats already had 40 points.
Perhaps the best exhibit of dominance came when Lake Mills junior Charlie Bender blocked a Columbus 3-pointer and casually strolled down the court for a layup as time expired with a 38-point lead.
The second half was largely a formality as the the five 3-pointers in the first half by Mike Herrington and 15 points by Drew Stoddard separated the L-Cats for good as they earned a 75-56 victory over visiting Columbus in Capitol North boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
“We were all in the zone and we were all feeding off of each other,” Herrington said. “Every time someone made a shot, it got us more hyped and in the zone. ...
“It was crazy; it seemed like everything we put up went in. It all started on the defensive end, though. When everybody has that energy and we’re all on the same page, it’s so much fun. We had all that energy on D and we brought it back on O.”
Herrington scored a game-high 23 points, Stoddard added 22 and Bender had 10.
The L-Cats (17-3, 7-1 Capitol North) entered the game in a tie for first place with the Cardinals (16-4, 6-2). Columbus boasted the top scorer in the conference, Ben Emler, who scored almost 21 points per game in the post.
If Lake Mills — the 8th-ranked team in Division 3 according to the Associated Press — had a weakness it might be defending the post. Not because of their inability to do so, but because of their strength and depth in the back court.
An intense, team focus on knowing where Emler was at all times and a willingness to anticipate helping defend the 6-foot-5 post kept him to six points in the first half. He finished with 12.
As much as the help crowded and overwhelmed Emler, the ball pressure from the guards to make life miserable for Columbus ball handlers played the biggest role.
“We just wanted ball pressure to make it tough to feed him,” Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said. “That was the whole focus — Pressure their guards and we felt good about Adam (Moen) defending the post, he’s a good defender and didn’t have to help him a lot. We just wanted to make those catches hard and push him out to the short corner instead of the block.”
Moen went to the bench with two fouls in the latter stages of the first half and there wasn’t a drop off with Jaxson Retrum defending in the post.
In the second half, Columbus had a more effective effort shooting the ball as 7 of its 8 3-pointers came in the second half. Hicklin called a full timeout when the Cardinal pulled within 34 at the 13:06 mark. There was no comeback to be had, though.
At least part of the credit for the defense in the first half should probably go to the Lake Mills student section.
“Obviously the crowd was loud and we always play better the louder it is,” Herrington said. When Columbus guard Alex Campbell made a pair of free throws to make the score 40-11, the student section chanted, “Double digits,” in a chiding manner. On the other end of the court, Herrington promptly potted another 3-pointer. “The higher the pressure in a game, the faster we usually come out at the start. ...
“When we have the defense right in front of them, the energy is all right there. We played a lot better in that first half because we had the whole student section screaming at us right there; the ground was shaking. The energy was all there.”
Lake Mills will continue its season Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a road game against Poynette.
LAKE MILLS 75, COLUMBUS 56
Columbus 14 42 — 54
Lake Mills 52 23 — 75
Columbus (fg ftm-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 2, Schulte 3 0-0 8, Campbell 2 5-7 13, Cotter 1 0-0 2, Carthew 2 2-2 8, Ronnhack 1 0-0 2, Adam 0 2-2 2, Brunell 0 1-2 1, Schroeder 2 0-0 6, Emler 5 2-2 12. Totals — 18 12-15 56.
Lake Mills — Herrington 7 3-6 23, Stoddard 7 4-6 22, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 3 0-2 8, Bender 5 0-0 10, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Horkan 0 1-2 1, Foster 1 0-0 3. Totals — 27 8-18 75.
3-point goals — C 8 (Schulte 2, Campbell 2, Carthew 2, Schroeder 2), LM 15 (Herrington 6, Stoddard 4, Moen 2, Bender 2, Foster). Total fouls — C 13, LM 15.
