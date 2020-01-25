COLUMBUS — The Lake Mills boys basketball team saw its 12-game win streak halted with a 63-57 loss at Columbus in Capitol North action on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-2, 2-1 in conference) were unbeaten since Nov. 26, 2019 but fell behind early and never produced a scoring run down the stretch.
"They pushed the lead to seven or eight early in the second half, we never got closer than two or three," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We kept chipping away and I was proud of the fight we showed. We never got over the hump and went on one of those runs we normally do. Credit to Columbus, I thought they played great defense on us tonight."
Senior guard Matt Johnson made three 3s, finishing with 15 points, and junior guard Drew Stoddard added 13. Junior forward Charlie Bender tallied 12.
The Cardinals (8-4, 3-0) had an advantage on the boards and used second-chance possessions to build a 5-point halftime edge.
"Columbus played really well form start to finish in the first half," Hicklin said. "They hurt us on the offensive glass. They got second chances that helped build their lead and we were fighting from behind ever since."
The L-Cats were 8-for-13 at the free throw line while the Cardinals went 10-for-21.
"They did a nice job inside," Hicklin said. "They have good size and never allowed us to score at the basket real easily. They didn't foul us a whole lot and we weren't able to get to the free throw line like we usually do."
Columbus senior forward Ben Emler, the conference's leading scorer at over 21 points a game, scored 15. Four more Cardinals were in double-figures scoring, combining for 43 points.
"I thought we did a nice job on him," Hicklin said of Emler. "We wanted to make other guys on their team step up and make plays, and they did."
Columbus and Lodi now share the conference lead, one game ahead of Lake Mills.
The L-Cats play at home against Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in league play.
COLUMBUS 63, LAKE MILLS 57
L-Cats 24 33 — 57
Cardinals 29 34 — 63
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Herrington 2-1-5, Stoddard 5-3-13, Retrum 3-1-7, Moen 2-1-5, Bender 4-2-12, Johnson 6-0-15. Totals 22 8-13 57.
Columbus — 2-0-5, Campbell 4-1-10, Cotter 5-2-12, Carthew 3-4-10, Brunell 4-1-11, Emler 6-2-15. Totals 24 10-21 63.
3-point goals — LM (Johnson 3, Bender 2) 5; C (Brunell 2, Schulte, Campbell, Emler) 6. Total fouls — LM 17, C 11. Fouled out — LM, Herrington
Luther Prep's boys basketball team struggled getting into a flow offensively and from beyond the arc against Poynette, losing 55-46 in a Capitol North game at LPS on Friday.
The Phoenix (2-8, 0-3 in conference) were 1-for-13 from 3-point range, had seven shots blocked and turned it over too much in the open floor, leading to easy transition opportunities.
"That's frustrating and is one of our major points we talked about in pregame is preventing turnovers," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "We've been averaging 20 turnovers a game. We can't afford to do that considering how precious each of our possessions are, especially when they are going to cause transition buckets."
Poynette (5-8, 1-2) junior Nik Feller led all scorers with 25, making three first-half 3s as the Phoenix fell behind 14-6 early.
Luther Prep senior forward Cole Burow scored inside and again on an assist from senior guard Paul Frick, cutting the lead to eight late in the opening half.
Feller finished off a 3-point play after the Pumas grabbed two offensive rebounds on the first offensive series of the second stanza. Junior Kelby Petersen's 3-pointers a few trips later made it 34-23.
Petersen then scored five straight, including a 3-pointer in the corner off a turnover that increased the lead to 39-25 with 14 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Luther Prep sophomore forward Marcus Fitzsimmons scored on an inbounds pass from Frick that made it 45-32, starting a 9-2 spurt that saw junior guard Atticus Lawrenz score seven straight points to make it an 8-point game with 3:00 left.
"I thought he did a fantastic job with the energy job considering he's been sick most of the week," Kieselhorst said of Lawrenz. "He did a nice job when he was in there in that run (late in the game). He gave it his all when he was in there."
The Phoenix were not able to able to pull any closer despite a steal and drawn charge by Lawrenz in the final three minutes.
"We had shots blocked because the weakside help could come over and wasn't fearful of us kicking out for an open look because we couldn't hit from the outside," Kieselhorst said. "We had guys getting to the rim and couldn't absorb the contact and finish or the weakside came over and swatted the ball because they didn't feel a threat from our outside shooting."
Sophomore guard Tom Balge and senior guard Nate de Galley each scored 10 points and Lawrenz finished with nine. Burow totaled six.
Senior Jake Buss added 10 for the Pumas, who held a 34-32 edge on the boards.
Luther Prep plays at Mayville for a non-conference game on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
POYNETTE 55,
LUTHER PREP 46
Pumas 28 27 — 55
Phoenix 21 25 — 46
Poynette (fg-ftm-pts) — O'Conner 1-1-3, Stark 1-0-2, K. Petersen 2-2-8, McCormick 1-2-5, Buss 4-2-10, Savich 1-0-2, Feller 9-3-25. Totals 19 10-17 55.
Luther Prep (fg-ftm-pts) — Lawrenz 2-5-9, Burow 3-0-6, de Galley 4-2-10, Balge 3-4-10, Fitzsimmons 1-0-2, Fix 1-0-3, Frick 2-0-4, Baumann 1-0-2. Totals 17 11-15 55.
3-point goals — P (Feller 4, K. Petersen 2, McCormick) 7; LP (Fix) 1. Total fouls — P 20, LP 16. Fouled out — LP, de Galley.
Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 51
LODI - Senior guard Jack Persike, the Capitol North's second-leading scorer, totaled 23 points as Lodi defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 62-51 on Friday in conference play.
Senior guard Collin Schulz led Lakeside (6-7, 0-3 in conference) with 15 points. Senior guard Matt Davis and freshman guard Levi Birkholz both contributed 10.
Lodi (10-3, 3-0) led by six at the break before the Warriors grabbed a temporary lead. The Blue Devils, using their methodical pace, made it tough to play catch up.
"We didn't quite have enough offensive firepower to match them at times," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We have stretches where we'll have empty possessions and scoring droughts...they are very methodical. With five or six minutes left, they really extended possessions. It was that type of game for us."
Junior guard Trey Traeder registered 14 points and senior forward Kade Parsons chipped in 12 for the conference co-leading Blue Devils, who held a 9-1 advantage in points at the foul stripe.
"I was a little disappointed with the 23 points (Persike got)," Jahns said. "We had geared to stop him. We lost track of him on some switches and had some defensive lapses. All told, our defense is very solid, but when you have one or two possessions where you miss an assignment or do not get to a shooter, three missed assignments is nine points. They made us pay for that.
"We have a little work in shoring up consistency. We can make people work to get hoops, but we have lapses too which is where our struggles are coming in."
Senior guard Carter Schneider and junior forward Ian Olszewski both scored nine points for Lakeside, which has dropped four in a row after a 4-game win streak.
"Our challenge will be to find consistency. At times, we look really good," Jahns said. "We talk about patience on offense and using our screening and movement to create a shot. Then two or three possessions later we will pull the trigger quickly. We have not gotten to where we feel comfortable with everything we are running. We have been tinkering with rotations to find that even and steady flow. It is better and we keep improving it. We have played three of the better teams in the league and against them there's very little margin for error."
The Warriors play DeForest at home in a non-conference game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
LODI 62,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51
Warriors 26 25 — 51
Blue Devils 32 30 — 62
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Schulz 6-1-15, Davis 4-0-10, Olszewski 4-0-9, Schneider 4-0-9, O'Donnell 1-0-2, Birkholz 5-0-10. Totals 22 1-4 51.
Lodi — Traeder 5-2-14, Q. Faust 1-0-3, Asbjornson 1-0-3, C. Faust 1-0-3, Richards 2-0-4, Persike 7-7-23, Parsons 6-0-12. Totals 23 9-14 62.
3-point goals — LL (Schulz 2, Davis 2, Schneider) 5; L (Traeder 2, Persike 2, Q. Faust, C. Faust) 6, Asbjornson 1. Total fouls — LL 14, LO 10.
