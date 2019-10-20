POYNETTE — Stacie Dressel led the way for the Lake Mills L-Cats as they put four runners in the top five spots and earned the Capitol North title at Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course in Poynette on Saturday.
The L-Cats scored 29 points easily pulling away from Columbus (74) in second place.
Dressel completed the race in 19 minutes, 57.91 seconds.
Abigail Minning completed the race in a time of 21:31.51 to turn in the fastest time for the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors.
On the boys side, Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Ben Bode took second place to lead the Phoenix to a first-place finish. Poynette senior Elias Ritzke took first place in a time of 17:08.08.
Lakeside senior August Gresens took fourth place in a time of 18:02.56 to lead the Warriors. Lakeside finished in fourth place with 116 team points.
Lake Mills rounded out the team scores on the boys side with 136 points. Junior Quentin Saylor finished in 14th place with a time of 18:59.86.
The L-Cats and Warriors will continue their seasons at the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater sectional hosted at UW-Whitewater on Saturday at 10 a.m.
CAPITOL NORTH
Boys
Team scores — Watertown Luther Prep 35, Poynette 48, Lodi 70, Lakeside Lutheran 116, Columbus 126, Lake Mills 136.
Medalist — Ritzke, Poy, 17:08.08.
Lakeside Lutheran — 4, Gresens, 18:02.56; 20, Abel, 19:14.72; 29, Nasett, 20:19.13; 31, Clark, 20:27.96; 32, Ertman, 21:04.35. Lake Mills — 14, Saylor, 18:59.86; 23, Laws, 19:35.92; 30, Legel 20:26.22; 33, Popowski, 21:18.43; 36, Giombetti, 22:13.16.
Girls
Team scores — Lake Mills 29, Columbus 74, Poynette 84, Lakeside Lutheran 94, Watertown Luther Prep 95, Lodi 107.
Medalist — Dressel, LM, 19:57.91.
Lake Mills — 1, Dressel, 19:57.91; 3, Winslow 20:58.75; 4, Fair 21:24.83; 5, Willie, 21:29.59; 16, Hosey, 22:36.27. Lakeside Lutheran — 6, Minning, 21:31.51; 13, Hemling, 22:17.78; 24, Cody, 23:12.59; 25, DiGiovanni, 23:12.71; 26, Gresens, 23:13.12.
