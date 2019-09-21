COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s football team overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat host Columbus 28-26 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Lakeside senior quarterback Matt Davis found wideout Carter Schneider for a 30-yard score that cut the Cardinal lead to 26-21 with 9 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Just over two minutes later, senior running back Logan Pampel scored the go-ahead points from five yards out.
“Really proud of the kids tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Playing conditions were tough tonight. Humidity was a factor and kids were cramping up. Under those conditions to hang in there and pull one out, we are just really happy.”
After Schneider hauled in the 30-yard touchdown, the senior defensive back made another big play.
With Columbus in Lakeside territory after a long pass play, Schneider stripped Teagan Herschleb and the Warriors recovered.
Davis then took off on a 67-yard run to the Columbus 5-yard line and Pampel scored on the next play.
Columbus’ Caden Brunell had 24 attempts for 114 yards but the Warriors (3-2, 1-0 in conference) held the junior tailback in check after halftime.
“They ran it really well in the first half,” Bauer said. “We made some defensive adjustments at halftime that shut it down pretty good in the second half.”
Davis had a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that made it 7-7. Columbus scored twice in the second quarter and led 20-7 after Brunell had a 16-yard score. Lakeside junior defensive back Tersony Vater blocked Joe Morris’ point after try, which proved to be a big play.
With less than 30 seconds before halftime, Davis hit junior running back Micah Cody for an 11-yard score to get the Warriors with six points.
Alexander Campbell caught a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals (3-2, 0-1) elected to go for a 2-point try to stretch the lead to 14 points. The rush attempt by William Cotter was stopped short and the lead remained 26-14 before the Warriors scored 14 unanswered points in the victory.
“They hit some long pass plays on us,” Bauer said. “It was a good, hard-fought high school football game. Vater blocked an extra point. Later they tried for a 2-point conversion and didn’t get it. Their not being able to convert (after touchdowns) ended up being the difference.”
Davis finished 12 of 19 passing for 143 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. On the ground he had 19 carries for 136 yards.
Schneider caught four balls for 73 yards.
Junior defensive back Nathan Chesterman notched a team-high 10 tackles while junior linebacker Ian Olszewski had six tackles.
Lakeside hosts Luther Prep on Friday for homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.