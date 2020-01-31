LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team trailed 18-6 in the early stretches against Columbus.
The Warriors proceeded to rally and turn a double-digit deficit into a 64-49 Capitol North victory over the visiting Cardinals on Friday.
Lakeside (9-7, 3-2 Capitol North) led by six at the break before holding Columbus (5-12, 0-6) to 23 second-half points.
"This was a fun-to-watch game win against an opponent that was well-prepared and played really hard against us," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. "Columbus came out on fire. We chipped away (at the lead)."
Sophomore guard Lily Schuetz scored 13 points, going 5-for-5 at the free throw line, and senior forward Lauren Thiele added 10. Junior point guard Olyvia Uecker scored eight, progressing in her role running the offense.
"The girls continue to just play with tons of heart," Matthies said. "In particular, Lily Schuetz played perhaps her best game. She was working like crazy on defense, got a few buckets, made a few free throws and a had a nice all-around game. Olyvia is really coming along as our floor general and the rest of the girls are keying in."
Junior guards Kaylee Raymond and Morgan Slonaker and sophomore forward Claire Liddicoat all scored six points. The Warriors had three players with five points and nine that made at least two field goals.
For Columbus, Jordan Link scored a game-high 18 points.
The Warriors host Jefferson in a nonconference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64,
COLUMBUS 49
Columbus 26 23 - 49
Lakeside Lutheran 32 32 — 64
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Link 5 5-7 18, Ash. Olson 1 0-0 2, M. Kahl 1 0-2 2, Theilen 2 1-1 5, Zittel 1 0-0 3, G. Kahl 0 2-2 2, Boettcher 2 3-4 8, Paulson 2 0-0 6, Dornaus 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 11-16 49.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 2 2-2 6, Gnabasik 2 1-1 5, Schuetz 4 5-5 13, Uecker 3 2-4 8, Thiele 3 4-4 10, Liddicoat 2 0-0 6, Riesen 2 1-2 5, Raymond 2 0-0 6, Murray 2 1-3 5. Totals 22 16-21 64.
3-point goals — C (Link 3, Paulson 2, Zittel, Boettcher, Dornaus) 8; LL (Liddicoat 2, Raymond 2) 4. Total fouls — C 16, LL 20.
