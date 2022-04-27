LAKE MILLS — Lakeside’s boys finished second at the Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday.

The Warrior boys scored 94 points.

Senior Kyle Main won the 100 meter dash in 11.25 seconds, the 200 in 23.15 and the long jump at 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Sophomore Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 54.97. Sophomore Mark Garcia won the 800 in 2:09.85.

The 400 relay team of senior Spencer Sturgill, sophomore Tyler Tauschek and freshmen Isaiah Sampson and Josef Rupnow won in 45.77. The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:34.89. The 3,200 relay team of junior Tyler Gresens, Garcia, junior Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Cameron Weiland won in 8:55.86.

Junior David Taylor-Ebert won the shot put (45-1 1/2) and junior Ben Buxa won the discus (135-3). Senior Jack Milbrath won the pole vault (9-6).

Lakeside’s girls also placed second with 83.66 points.

Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 (27.21).

Cambridge’s girls scored 33 points to place fourth and the boys team scored 26 points, also finishing fourth.

For the girls, freshmen Mallorri Buonincontro, Ava Lehman and Grace Leto shared the pole vault title (6-0). Sophomore Mara Brown was second in the 400 in 1:07.49 and third in the 800 in 2:39.09.

On the boys side, senior Trey Colts won the triple jump (45-2) and the high jump (6-2) and placed second in the 100 in 11.44. Junior Roman Leto was second in the pole vault (9-0).

Team scores — boys: Sugar River 135, Lakeside Lutheran 94, Luther Prep 52, Cambridge 26.

Team scores — girls: Sugar River 112, Luther Prep 83.66, Lakeside Lutheran 58.33, Cambridge 33.

L-CAT BOYS THIRD AT HOME QUAD

LAKE MILLS — Seniors Kyle Popowski and Carson Lund each won two events to lead the Lake Mills boys track and field team to a third place finish with 67 points at a Capitol North quadrangular at LMHS on Tuesday.

Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.46 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.7. Lund won the long jump (20-7 1/2) and the triple jump (43-5). Junior Liam Carrigan won the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).

The 400 relay team won in 45.54.

The Lake Mills girls posted a fourth place score of 41 points. Junior Ali Dean’s winning triple jump of 31-1 3/4 led the L-Cats.

Team scores — boys: Marshall 101, Columbus 78, Lake Mills 67, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 37

Team scores — girls: Columbus 104, Marshall 67, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 50, Lake Mills 41

