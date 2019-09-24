LAKE MILLS — The third set could have been a demoralizing 25 points for the the Lake Mills L-Cats, but they bounced back and won the fourth set.
Senior setter Karli Johnson took the serve to open the fifth set and the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors scored the opening six points before closing out the fifth set to earn a 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 15-5 victory over host Lake Mills in a Capitol North volleyball match on Tuesday.
“Playing against them, you know it’s going to go four or five sets,” Lake Mills coach Courtney Brock said. “You know it’s going to be good volleyball, high energy volleyball and it’s going to come down to who can keep their head and their errors under control.”
Part of the reason the Warriors were able to do exactly that was because of their ability to control the net. Ella DeNoyer had 3.5 blocks and Lily Schuetz had two blocks to lead Lakeside.
In the third set, the Warriors kept the L-Cats scrambling in the final 11 points of the set, which was tied at 14 before Lakeside went on a run. It was the formidable wall of defense that was able to keep Lake Mills uncomfortable.
“It is something that we put a lot of time into, but blocking is more than just skill,” Lakeside coach Jenny Krauklis said. “It’s really a mental thing. That’s something we’ve worked on all year and something we worked on last year because we were a really young team.
“One of the things the blockers work on is owning the net. They need to know that they’re going to block the ball and they are going to own the net.”
While some teams might get deflections and lose points when blockers only get a piece of a hit, the Warriors were in position throughout the third set. Ella Collins and Kylee Gnabasik were the back row defense keeping points alive for the Warriors. Collins had 20 digs and Gnabasik had 18.
A key for Lakeside was managing the emotional lows and riding the highs. That was on display when they went on a 11-1 run to close the third set and when they closed out the match with a 15-5 fifth set.
“It’s so much fun (during those runs),” said sophomore middle Ella DeNoyer. “I think we all come together and we all have a blast.”
For the second time this year, Lakeside beats crosstown rival Lake Mills in five sets.
Sophomore Sydney Lewellin had 28 assists to lead Lake Mills. When the offense was in system and running through Lewellin, the L-Cats were able to attack before the blocks set up. That didn’t consistently happen in the second or third set.
Lakeside senior Karli Johnson, who sat out last year after transferring from Jefferson, had 41 assists. Ella Collins had a game-high 20 kills for Lakeside and Payton Kuepers added 17.
Krauklis gave a lot of credit to the perseverance of a young team learning how to play in a tough environment and finding a way to win.
“Last year, when we were a young team, we focused a lot on the mental part of the game,” Krauklis said. “For them to lose that fourth set and come back as strong as they did in the fifth set, that’s wanting the game and wanting to take control of your emotions when you’re out on the court. They did a great job of that.”
That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. The Warriors will continue their season at the Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Invitational on Saturday.
Lake Mills, which has been a top 10 team in the Division 2 rankings, will continue its season at the Kettle Moraine Invitational on Saturday.
